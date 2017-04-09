Ahmed Looking For Big 2017

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Ijaz Ahmed wants an active 2017 in order to put his stamp on the boxing scene writes Taran Patel.

Ahmed, who turned 24 yesteday, has two points victories under his belt so far after turning pro in November last year and will be looking to make it a hat-trick when he appears on BCB Promotions’ Heavy Artillery show in Birmingham later this month.

He’s adjusting to professional boxing life but has stated the whole sponsorship idea is where he feels he needs to work on in order to establish a name for himself.

“Sponsors are hard to get, I’ve asked a few places to try and help to get my name out but I haven’t really had any reply,” he said.

“For these sponsors the only thing they really look for is the wins and the record to be something and 0, you want to be someone who’s always winning not someone who’s lost.”

In order for him to achieve his goal of landing a sponsorship deal the Brummie boxer is hoping to be as active as possible and to go until the end of the year unbeaten.

“I’m looking to end the year 5-0. I need to be busy and keep building my name and reputation.”

The Birmingham pugilist has found so far in his pro career the fighter’s he’s come across have been far more aggressive than he anticipated, although he believes this has worked in his favour.

“I’ve found that the pro fights are more physical and they want to get into a fight more than actually boxing, their game plans seem to be to come forward rush and close down the space, from my amateur pedigree I’m doing more of the boxing and using more of the technical skills.

“I’ve just been stepping back and letting my hands go and hopefully the new things I’ve been working on should come off in this next fight and work to my advantage.”

The main event of ‘Heavy Artillery, at The Venue in Edgbaston, will see Coventry’s Dilly Singh and Wolverhampton’s Josh Burke contest the vacant British Challenge Cruiserweight Title over eight rounds.

Brummies Luke Heron (middleweight) and Aaron Murphy (debuting at cruiserweight) also feature alongside Leamington super lightweight, Michael Cole.

Welterweight Ryan Davies, from Tividale, also turns over for his bow with Old Hill’s Manny Zaber a second Black Country presence completing the line-up at super featherweight.

Tickets, which have been priced at £35 standard and £60 VIP ringside, are available now by calling 07772 503 432.

