Church lands British Challenge belt fight on June 10

June 10th at London’s York Hall will see Essex light-heavyweight prospect ‘Dazzling’ Darrel Church (4-1-1) in a bid to win his first professional title – the British Challenge light-heavyweight belt.

The eight-round contest will take place on the undercard of the eagerly-awaited Southern Area title clash between promising lightweights Jamie Arlain and Adam Dingsdale at the renowned East End venue.

A father of one and a business owner, Church previously struggled to balance training with work and withdrew from fights due to illnesses and injuries brought on by exhaustion.

He slipped to a loss against Angelo Crowe (2-6) in 2015 after initially kicking off his pro career with two straight wins when previously signed to Carl Greaves Promotions.

Inactive spells spanning over 10 months were at blame for the defeat and a subsequent draw on his peppered record but has recently reeled off two wins in under four months since being signed to Goodwin Promotions.

The 27-year-old from Witham was desperate to stay active following the lengthy spells of inactivity and unexpected blemishes upon his record, and, with the help of full-time sponsors MB Surfacing, has now managed to secure his third fight in six months.

Back to back wins in December and April have helped to set up his first fight with a belt on the line on the 23rd weekend of the year.

Church, trained by Mark Massow, commented on the forthcoming opportunity, “I’m over the moon to finally fight for a title in the professional ranks!

“I’ve put so much into the game, I’ve made so many sacrifices and it’s now come down to this, to get my hands on a belt.

“I’m going to be in with a very tough opponent and it’s going to be an absolute cracker!”

The packed show, aptly titled ‘Colossus’, features 11 unbeaten prospects, the final of The Fight Cup between cruiserweights Danny Couzens (8-10-2) and Ossie Jervier (4-2), and will be headlined by the mouth-watering, eagerly-awaited Southern Area title fight between promising prospect Jamie Arlain (5-0) and former Area champion Adam Dingsdale (16-3).

