Joe Elfidh unveils ‘Mayhem’ show in Maidstone on May 27

Promoter Joe Elfidh has announced his next show in Maidstone on May 27th, titled ‘Mayhem’, featuring five unbeaten prospects from Kent and a Southern Area title fight topping the bill.

It’ll serve JE Promotions as their fourth show at Mote Park within 12 months since Elfidh decided to bring boxing back to Maidstone for the first time in over 15 years.

It was back in October 2000 when Lehlo Ledwaba successfully defended his IBF World junior-featherweight title. Just eight months later, a young Manny Pacquiao snatched his title away at The MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

So the venue has a long-association with the sport which convinced the former pro known as ‘The Moroccan Machine’ to revive championship boxing at the site.

The headlining fight will have the prestigious Southern Area title on the line for featherweights Martin Hillman (9-3) and Jamie Speight (14-11).

Sidcup’s Hillman has fought for the honours before at the weight above against undefeated super-featherweight Boy Jones Jr, losing widely on points.

The 26-year-old has dropped back down to his natural weight limit of 126lbs in his second crack at the Southern Area Championship.

The title that’s on the line has previously been held by Kingsteington’s Speight between 2014-2016. He only lost hold of it last December when Josh Kennedy (7-0) forced a stoppage in the third round of their meeting at York Hall.

Unbeaten Kennedy vacated the Southern Area featherweight title to challenge for the English super-bantamweight championship, which he won on a split decision in March.

Chief support will see the return of unbeaten heavyweight Dave Jones (7-0).

Injury has kept the 35-year-old out for almost a full year – it was back in June last year when he fought last, picking up the British Challenge belt with an eight-round points win over Jiri Svacina (12-19).

The former army boxer from Queenborough is eyeing Southern Area honours soon and has already triumphed over a Midlands Area champion when he beat Paul Butlin (16-20-1) on points in March 2015.

Former Team GB boxer Luke Gibbo (1-0) gets straight back to business in his second pro outing after successfully coming through his debut in February with a shutout points win over seasoned veteran Ibrar Riyaz (4-114-4).

With over 80 amateur fights under his belt, more than a dozen appearances for England, and wins over Ricky Boylan in the amateurs, manager Joe Elfidh has plans to fast-track the rising star to titles.

Unbeaten super-featherweight Chris Matthews (6-0) has competed in every Kent-based JE Promotions show since his debut in July 2015 – the first three at Medway Park, the following three at Mote Park.

According to manager Elfidh, this improving 130-pounder has finished his apprenticeship and will be moving up to six-rounders and stiffer challenges from hereon.

Southpaw Charlie Shane (3-0) gets back to business in another four-rounder at middleweight. The 25-year-old from Chatham missed the last show due to a bereavement but is back to business and firing on all cylinders once again.

Leysdown’s Louis Greene (6-0) is an aggressive fighter that has earned the nickname ‘The Medway Mauler’ for his style of fighting comparable to his idol Jack Dempsey.

The 24-year-old super-lightweight is a former Haringey Box Cup winner and excites crowds with his relentless, destructive style.

The Maidstone shows have steadily built over the past year and this fourth event at Mote Park looks set to be the biggest one yet.

