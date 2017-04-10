Sam Evans next fight at Walsall FC

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

SAM EVANS will return to a venue that feels “like home” when he appears on Black Country Boxing’s ‘Next Chapter’ bill on Friday May 5.

The Ricky Hatton-trained prospect stormed to his ninth victory with a one round blow out of Sylwester Walczak in February.

And he’s keen to continue where he left off at Walsall FC’s Banks’s Stadium, the place where he started his journey in the paid ranks just 18 months ago.

Evans, 21, had three of his first professional outings at the venue and has even been introduced to fans on the pitch during a Walsall game.

“I’m looking forward to going back to Walsall’s football ground because I haven’t fought there for a year and it’s like a second home to me,” he said.

“I’ve had a couple of fights in Stoke shown on BoxNation, which is great, but there’s nothing like fighting at home in front of your own fans.

“I don’t have any idea who I’ll be against yet, but I’m sure Ricky and the team will find me the best opponent to bring me on and take me up a level.

“While I’m still young and learning, I’m keen to start boxing for titles in the next year so I can’t slip up now. I’ll be ready for whoever is available on May 5.”

Ricky Hatton added: “We call Sam ‘The Quiet Man’ because you barely hear a peep out of him most of the time.

“He just comes to the gym every day, takes on board what we tell him, and gets on with putting it into practice, but believe you me people will be hearing from him soon when he starts knocking on the door for titles.

“At this stage it’s all about development. He’s still only 21. When the time is right I’ll let him off the leash.”

Walsall duo, super lightweight, Luke Paddock, and bantamweight debutant, Humza Ali, are joined by Stoke cruiserweight, Luke Caci, Swadlincote super lightweight, Connor Parker, Wolverhampton bantamweight, Kyle Williams, and West Bromwich welterweight, Tommy Loach.

Standard tickets priced at £30, are available by calling 07585 906792. £60 VIP tickets for tables of ten, with two-course meal, are available by calling Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414/416.

The weigh-in and aftershow take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6). Grosvenor Casino Walsall will have a presence at the football club on the evening and have linked up with local taxi firm, Yellow Taxis, to supply a number of free taxis to take guests from the Banks’s Stadium to the casino post-fight.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Sam Evans