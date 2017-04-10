Undefeated welterweight prospect Malik Hawkins in action Friday

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Undefeated welterweight prospect Malik “Ice Man” Hawkins meets fellow unbeaten Carlos Soto in the eight-round co-feature of ShoBox: The New Generation on Friday, April 14 live on SHOWTIME (10 p.m.ET/PT) from The Theater at MGM National Harbor, MD., just outside Washington, D.C.

Malik was originally scheduled to face Venezuelan amateur standout Juan Ruiz, but due to an injury in his right hand, Ruiz was forced to withdraw.

In the main event of the ShoBox tripleheader, former Russian amateur standout Dmitry Bivol defends his interim WBA Light Heavyweight belt against Samuel Clarkson and unbeaten Glenn Dezurn meets two-time national amateur champion Leroy Davila in an eight-round super bantamweight showdown.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Greg Cohen Promotions and Banner Promotions in association with World of Boxing and Uprising Promotions, are priced at $103, $73 and $48 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Malik, (10-0, 7 KOs), of Baltimore, Md., amassed a 92-8 record in the amateurs and won the Bronze Medal in the 2012 Junior Olympics. He shares the same trainer –Calvin Ford– with stablemate and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion Gervonta Davis.

“I’m excited and eager to get in the ring,” said 21-year-old Hawkins, “My new opponent is another reason for me to stay focused and work ever harder. There’s a lot at stake for me. This is the first step to give my child the life I never had.

“I don’t know anything about the dude,” he laughed, “But I never really look up at who I’m fighting anyway. Training is going great and I’m in the best shape I have ever been in my career. I can feel it; it’s going to be an epic night for me.”

With a new mouth to feed, just before the biggest fight of his career, Hawkins could be excused for feeling some extra pressure. “I’ve fought on TV before, but there’s no doubt this is a bigger stage. I can’t say how I will win, but let’s just say that by the end of the fight, you’ll all know I won.”

Soto, (13-0-2, 7 KOs), a seven-year pro from Torreon, Mexico is making his United States and television debut. He’s coming off of a third-round TKO over Alonso Martinez in February following a three-year hiatus due to issues with his promoter. He’s a licensed engineer and a full time, CrossFit-certified personal trainer and.

“I’ve been active in the gym and I’m very confident in my abilities,” said the 28-year-old. “I’ve been training for about a year, and I’ve been in fighting shape for about a year. I also ran two marathons during that time.

“I see myself as a boxer-puncher. I can box on the outside, but I can also mix it up on the inside. I’m intelligent in the ring and aggressive – I can go forward – but I have the option to either box or punch. I can be effective either way, depending on how the fight goes.

“I’ve seen a couple of videos of Malik Hawkins. He’s tall, he’s got good distance. He’s fast and intelligent, but I haven’t seen him put together many punches. I see him more as a passive, tactical type fighter, not someone who’s going to be aggressive like me.

“I’m there to fight, I won’t ever quit on my stool. I’ve got a lot of heart and a lot of desire. I’m very proud of my undefeated record, and I’m very motivated to keep my winning streak alive.”

Barry Tompkins will call the ShoBox action from ringside with Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez serving as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Rich Gaughan producing and Rick Phillips directing.

About ShoBox: The New Generation

Since its inception in July 2001, the critically acclaimed SHOWTIME boxing series, ShoBox: The New Generation has featured young talent matched tough. The ShoBox philosophy is to televise exciting, crowd-pleasing and competitive matches while providing a proving ground for willing prospects determined to fight for a world title. Some of the growing list of the 68 fighters who have appeared on ShoBox and advanced to garner world titles includes: Andre Ward, Deontay Wilder, Erislandy Lara, Shawn Porter, Gary Russell Jr., Lamont Peterson, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Omar Figueroa, Nonito Donaire, Devon Alexander, Carl Froch, Robert Guerrero, Timothy Bradley, Jessie Vargas, Juan Manuel Lopez, Chad Dawson, Paulie Malignaggi, Ricky Hatton, Kelly Pavlik, Paul Williams and more.

