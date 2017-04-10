Jorge “Pilón” Lara hunting Featherweight World title shot

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Back to 100% after a year of recovering from a hand injury, and a botched robbery that resulted in him being shot, power-punching Mexican featherweight contender Jorge “Pilón” Lara is back and looking for a significant fight.

Lara (28-0-2, 20 KOs), from Guadalajara, was last seen scoring the biggest victory of his career in April 2016, when he destroyed multiple world champion Fernando Montiel in one round at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. The powerful southpaw was able to drop Montiel four times before the fight was waived over at 1:37 of the opening three minutes.

Lara injured his hand in the impressive victory and then was shot in the leg during a robbery attempt in his homeland. All of which resulted in a long year off for the 26-year-old.

Despite the hiatus, he is still ranked WBC #9 and IBF #8 at featherweight.

“Jorge is ready to challenge for a world title or face any top contender in the world,” said his promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz.

Lara recently renewed his long-term promotional agreement with Lewkowicz’s Sampson Boxing.

“The time off was unfortunate, but he is back now as one of the top 126-lb fighters in boxing. I am working to secure him a title fight or a high-profile showdown. Nobody does what he did to Montiel that quickly. Jorge is a top contender and he is ready for anyone in the world.”

