Late Starter Platt Fully Focussed

Jordan Platt is about to start life as a professional at an age when many would be considering hanging up their gloves.

The 34-year-old had a stuttering career in the amateurs but he is adamant he is now fully focused and ready to chance his fist in the pro ranks before it is too late.

The welterweight has been inspired by the plethora of Plymouth pugilists who are rejuvenating the sport in Devon as he stands by to make his debut on BCB Promotions’ ‘Mayhem’ show at the Plymouth Guildhall on Saturday, 6th May.

“I started boxing when I was about 21,”he told bcb-promotions.com. “I did it for the fitness and I didn’t have a plan of competing. I didn’t take it seriously at the start and I was just going every now and again but then my coach at the time said I should have a bout. He ended up leaving but then my current coach, Des Charnock, took over and he got me a fight and he has stayed with me all the way through.

“I have been a bit temperamental with it and I would do a couple of years boxing and then have a long break but now I am ready to knuckle down.

“Being 34, it is a late age to be starting. Most people would be retiring at my age but I feel that I have a few years left in me and I want to follow Des Newton and the other lads in the gym that have turned pro and just give it a go and see where it takes me.

“I have got nothing to lose. I didn’t want to quit now and end up looking back and thinking I wish I would have done that, now I know that whatever happens I have given it a shot.”

Platt feels he will be a success in the professional game and he knows that putting on performances will be key to making sure he rises up the rankings as quickly as possible in the time he has left in the sport.

“I think the pros will suit my style,” he added. “I am very much a pressure fighter and I like to be aggressive and come forward. I tend to wear my opponents down and I think I will be even better at doing that in the professional game. The fights will last longer now and a lot of fights I lost in the amateurs could have gone either way, so if I would have had that extra round it may have just tipped it my way. If my opponent comes there looking to take me out then it will be an all-out war. I am just out there to impress and gain some fans.

“Being the age I am I now I may not have long left in the game so I want to make every performance count. I have to do it quickly and impress as much as I can. I want to try and do it for a good two or three years and see how I get on with it. It is not about making money, it is about being able to say I have done it. If it doesn’t go as well as I have hoped then I will hang up my gloves and go coaching at the local Launceston club. My son is nine now and he has just took up boxing and he is really enjoying it so I would be happy to get involved there.

“Everyone who starts in the pros would love to box for something like a British title because you should always set your sights high or there is no point being in it. It might be a long shot for me but stranger things have happened. I would love to fight for a British title, that would be amazing, but I will just take it one step at a time and see how it goes.

“Compared to the amateurs, training is just on a different level. I am training six days a week and it is hard balancing that with a full time job but I feel a buzz for it and I can’t wait to get started. I feel a buzz every time I go to the gym so that helps. I am a builder so the physical work of that mixed with the boxing training can take a bit of a toll on you but I feel like I have had a new lease of life since turning pro and it is a breath of fresh air. I feel like I am starting again but with a good bit of knowledge and experience behind me and it’s exciting.”

Plymouth lightweight, Des Newton, tops the Mayhem bill as he defends his British Challenge Lightweight Title against Gloucester’s Andy ‘Hurricane’ Harris.

Plymouth pair – lightweight, Darren Townley, and super middleweight, Cristian Hoskin-Gomez, Launceston duo- welterweight, Wes Smith , and bantamweight, Marcus Hodgson, and Cornwall duo – middleweight Bradley Pauls and cruiserweight, Marcus Kelly, complete the card.

Tickets for Mayhem are £30 or £50 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall).

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Plymouth here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/plymouth/

