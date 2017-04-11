Maricela Cornejo defeats Sydney LeBlanc

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

This past Sunday, Richard Schaefer’s Ringstar Sports put on a great show headlined by Josesito Lopez and debuting his Olympic Prospects, but most impressively, for the first time, Richard Schaefer had a Female bout in his show. Maricela “La Diva” Cornejo (7-2, 2 KOs) faced undefeated Sydney “The Ginger Ninja” LeBlanc (4-0-1, 1 KO) in a 6 round bout at The Novo LA LIVE in the heart of Los Angeles.

Cornejo, who recently is under the tutelage of World Class trainer Joel Diaz, showed amazing power, speed and new skills now in a different training camp. She completely dominated the fight and looked sharp in the ring. LeBlanc was hanging on to Cornejo in the last rounds, a fight that should have been stopped earlier to keep the fighter safe, but ended up in a UD win in Maricela Cornejo’s favor with score cards of 60-54 twice and 59-55.

Maricela had the backing of Recording Artist Chiquis Rivera, who walked out with Cornejo and sang her mother, Jenni Rivera’s hit, Ovarios. Great way to see Women empowering other women.

Quotes from Maricela Cornejo

” I felt the best I ever have, training camp with Coach Joel Diaz has really improved my skills and I personally felt the difference, I could have gone the full 10 rounds. Although, I do feel the referee should have stopped the fight two times in the 3rd and 5th rounds, she wasn’t doing anything anymore and he let it go. She herself told me in the 3rd round, she was done”

“I’m ready to fight for a World Title again, I hope the promoters here in the U.S. are willing to put on a good card for me here, but if not, I’m willing to go out of the country to go fight for a World Title”

” I’d like to thank Richard Schaefer and Ringstar Sports for the opportunity to fight in their show. I was very honored to be the first female to be showcased by Ringstar Sports”

Maricela Cornejo is one of the Women in Boxing empowering other women and trying to help promote it more so women can get better purses and equality in the sport.

“We train the same as guys, we sweat the same, we bleed the same, but we struggle more, we have to prove ourselves for and as much as I love Boxing, there has to be more support for us women in the sport.” -Maricela

