Sam Ball is looking to continue his winning streak

Sam Ball is looking to continue his impressive run of victories as he features on Tommy Gilmour MBE’s Retirement Dinner on April 20 at Glasgow’s Radisson Hotel.

Greenock’s Ball picked up the Scottish title last time out, going to war with card carrying warrior Craig Kelly and proceeded to take him apart inside four rounds to win the Scottish Welterweight title in devastating fashion. The former decorated amateur star, now turns his attention to April 20 at the St Andrew’s Sporting Club as he looks to progress onto British and Commonwealth titles inside 2017.

Ball said, “I really enjoyed myself last time out. I got involved in a bit of a war but I got the early stoppage we had planned for so I was delighted.

“The atmosphere at my last fight was excellent and I’m sure it will be on April 20. I feel really privileged to be part of an event like this and I’m going to be at my best on the night.”

Ball will face opposition that has boxed, and beaten some of the highest rated up and coming British fighters. It won’t be an easy night’s work for the Greenock Welterweight however Ball knows that he has to beat these tricky opponents in order to progress onto British and Commonwealth title level.

He said, “I’m focused on my opponent on April 20. The team always take one fight at a time and we’re preparing for the best possible opponent. I’ll be at my best and I’m confident that my best is good enough to beat whoever is put in front of me.”

If Ball is to come through his tough assignment on April 20, he will be looking to get back in the mix for major titles. A flawless performance will be expected from Ball on the night if this is to happen. Ball opened up on his plans for 2017.

“I’m taking one fight at a time but hopefully I perform well on the night I’d love to box for the British title this year. I want to be in title fights so any title fight that comes my way I will be delighted with.”

Tickets for Tommy Gilmour MBE’s Retirement Dinner than features Grant Quigley, Sam Ball and Kash Farooq are available from all the boxers on the bill or by calling 0141 810 5700 or emailing office@standrewssportingclub.com

