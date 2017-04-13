Undefeated Grant Quigley set for Glasgow card

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Grant Quigley has guaranteed a heart stopping performance on April 20 St Andrew’s Sporting Club show at Glasgow’s Radisson Hotel. The night that will honour Club President and British Boxing Legend Tommy Gilmour MBE will see Quigley look to improve on his excellent undefeated record.

Quigley will be in action against quality opposition as he eyes a title showdown before the season is out. The native of Port Glasgow gave a very modest assessment on what those in attendance can expect from him come April 20.

Quigley stated, “Those watching on April 20 can expect a display of controlled aggression. I’ve got an excellent defence and an excellent offence so the fight fans can expect an excellent performance!”

Quigley has his eyes on titles in the near future however that won’t be possible unless he produces a punch perfect display in front of many Scottish and British Boxing legends on April 20. Quigley outlined his plans for the future but emphasised he is not looking past April 20 in Glasgow.

He said, “I never look past a fight and I’m in top shape for this contest.

“Yes I do want titles in the near future as I believe I’m ready to challenge for titles. I need to be at my best however every time i get the opportunity to showcase my skills to make sure that I get title opportunities.”

Tommy Gilmour MBE is a man who has had an effect on mostly everybody in Scottish and British Boxing at one time or another. Tommy’s career ending is definitely the closing of a definitive chapter in British Boxing. Inverclyde’s Quigley opened up on what it meant to be part of a night that will be remembered as a memorable one for years to come.

“Tommy Gilmour MBE is a legend in British boxing and it’s an honour to be a part of such a special night.

“Being part of this event is even more motivation to be at my best on April 20. I can’t wait!”

Tickets for Tommy Gilmour MBE’s Retirement Dinner than features Grant Quigley, Sam Ball and Kash Farooq are available from all the boxers on the bill or by calling 0141 810 5700 or emailing office@standrewssportingclub.com

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Grant Quigley