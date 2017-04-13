Butcher: I’ll expose Edwards in Glasgow

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Iain Butcher says Charlie Edwards was exposed at World level and he’ll do the same when they clash for the British Super-Flyweight title at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday night (April 15), live on Sky Sports.

Butcher and Edwards are familiar foes having trained alongside each other as amateurs, and while the Scot says there’s no ill feeling towards the Englishman, he’s out to show that he’s the man with the bright future and not the Surrey talent that boxed for the IBF World Flyweight title in September.

“He’s beatable,” said Butcher, who boxed for the British belt at Flyweight in 2013. “He stepped up to World class and got well beat. He went from fighting Luke Wilton in a British title eliminator to fighting for the World title. I think that he knows he doesn’t belong at that level and he’s got a lot to prove, but so have I.

“Fair play to him for taking the chance but other than that fight he’s not boxed anyone and this is an even fight and one that I can win comfortably – I’m very confident.”

“Charlie is a Matchroom guy so they’re putting him in there expecting him to be the massive favourite. I want to go out there and shock them and show Matchroom that they picked the wrong man.

“These are the fights I want to be in and for everyone saying he is the favourite I think it’s a great 50/50 fight.

“We used to kick about together, we sparred a lot, spent a lot of time together and even roomed together. I know him well and there’s no animosity, its business. We’re in the same weight division and we want the same thing, so the fight was inevitable.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him and as a fighter, but I’m looking forward to winning the British title. He’s a tough lad and can really box, but I’ve got the will to win in there and I think that will be the difference.

“I know what to expect from him and what his strengths and weaknesses are. Things have changed for both of us since the days we sparred.”

Butcher’s clash with Edwards is part of a huge night of action in Glasgow led by the World Super-Lightweight unification battle between Ricky Burns and Julius Indongo.

Scotty Cardle looks to land the Lightweight title outright when he faces Robbie Barrett and Charlie Edwards and Iain Butcher clash for the vacant Super-Flyweight title, Rio Olympian Josh Kelly makes his pro debut, his

Team GB teammate Lawrence Okolie boxes for the second time in the pros, Charlie Flynn fights for his first pro title as he faces Ryan Collins for the Celtic Lightweight title and Joe Ham takes on Scott McCormack for the Scottish Super-Bantamweight title.

