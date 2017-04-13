Ricky Burns – Julius Indongo media workout

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Below are images from Tuesday’s media workout featuring WBA Junior Welterweight champion Ricky Burns and IBF Junior Middleweight Julius Indongo as they put in their final preparations for their unification fight that will take place this Saturdat

Ricky Burns and Julius Indongo will clash in a bout that will unify the WBA and IBF 140-pound world titles.

The match-up takes place on Saturday, April 15th and will be featured live and exclusively on AWE, A Wealth of Entertainment and www.klowdtv.com in the United States.

Burns will have the home fan advantage. The bout originates from the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The undercard fights begin at 2:30 PM EST / 11:20 AM PT.

The card will also mark the first fight card on AWE that will be broadcasted live on Directv.

Herring Networks announced earlier this week that AWE and sister network, One America News Network launched on Directv.

The fight will be on Directv channel 387.

