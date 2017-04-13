Robin Krasniqi vs. Arthur Abraham PPV undercard announced for April 22nd

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

A solid pay-per-view undercard has been announced, supporting the potentially explosive World Boxing Organization (WBO) Super Middleweight title eliminator, between two-time world title challenger Robin Krasniqi and three-time, two-division world champion “King” Artur Abraham.

“Krasniqi vs. Abraham”, promoted by SES Promotions, is a presentation of Integrated Sports Media and FITE, airing live in North America from Congress Center in Ekfurt, Germany.

Integrated Sports Media will distribute “Krasniqi vs. Abraham” live in North America, starting at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, on cable, satellite and internet pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, and DISH in the United States, as well as Rogers, Shaw and Sask Tel in Canada, also on the FITE app and website (www.Fite.tv), for a suggested retail price of only $24.95.

Outside of North America, “Krasniqi vs. Abraham” is being licensed by leading boxing television rights distribution firm, Protocol Sports Marketing Ltd.

WBO No. 3-rated Krasniqi (46-4, 17 KOs), who is a former European and WBO International Light Heavyweight Champion, battles WBO No. 2-ranked Abraham (45-5, 30 KOs) in the 12-round main event to determine the mandatory challenger for reigning WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Gilberto Ramirez, of Mexico.

Undefeated German heavyweight prospect Tom Schwarz (18-0, 11 KOs) faces Adnan “Bosnian Lion” Redzovic (17-1, 6 KOs) in the 10-round co-feature for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental Heavyweight Championship. The 22-year-old Schwarz is the reigning WBO Youth heavyweight titlist, while Redzovic is a veteran fighter from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A pair of unbeaten light heavyweights, Adam Deines (10-0-1, 5 KOs) and Lukasz Golebiewski, square off in a 10-round bout. Deines, fighting out of Germany, is a former German International and German BDB cruiserweight champion. A native of Poland who lives in Bonn, Germany, Golebiewski is the current German GBA light heavyweight title holder.

Additional fights or highlights may be shown, time permitting.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

