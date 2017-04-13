Shawn Cameron: It’s not pretty but it’s exciting!

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

On April 15, Brooklyn native Shawn Cameron (10-2, 5 KOs) will square off in an eight-round fight against Madiyar Ashkeyev (7-0, 3 KOs), the undefeated junior middleweight prospect from Kazakhstan on the non-televised undercard of the Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series at the Uncas Ballroom at Mohegan Sun. The card is presented by Main Events and sponsored by Corona Extra.

Cameron, 34, is a southpaw from Brooklyn, New York who trains with Don Saxby at Gleasons Gym in Brooklyn. Shawn has a steady following of fans from his hometown that support him all over the tristate area. He said, “I make my own posters and people know that I am fighting. My last fight was at the same place, the Mohegan Sun and everyone had to drive up there. As long as I get the information out to these people, they will support me. It’s a mixture of everything: some family, a lot of friends, neighborhood people, people from the gym, and so on. They all come to support me.”

Shawn admits that Ashkeyev is a tough opponent. According to Cameron, “It seems likes he’s been around and he’s a very experienced amateur. He did the World Series of Boxing so those guys have brilliant amateur careers. And, of course, he is from Kazakhstan, and everyone knows that “GGG” is the man from Kazakhstan, so a lot of these guys will try to emulate him or try and be that kind of fighter. I saw some things on YouTube, he seems like a come forward and tough guy, basically try and walk through you, and I’m cool with that.”

With a fan-friendly style that boxing fans appreciate, Cameron expects the fight to be exciting. He added, “Normally I’m the one going after people. As long as I am physically prepared, I’m not too worried. All I’m worried about is fighting my fight. This guy is a tough guy. The goal is to win at the end of the day. I’ve seen people win and they look crazy. It ends up being a fight, fight. And most times with me when you have those kinds of fights; it’s not pretty but it’s exciting!”

Sullivan Barrera vs. Paul Parker is a 10-round light heavyweight bout presented by Main Events and Mohegan Sun as part of the Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. ET. The HBO Latino Boxing telecast begins at 11:00 p.m. (live ET/tape-delayed PT) with the ten-round middleweight match-up between Vaughn Alexander and Andres Calixto Rey. Tickets, which are priced at $50 and $75, are available now through Ticketmaster, the Mohegan Sun box office or the Main Events’ office. The card is presented by Main Events and sponsored by Corona Extra.

