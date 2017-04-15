Christopher Brooker vs Oscar Riojas on May 12th

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Battle tested super middleweight Christopher Brooker will take on veteran Oscar Riojas in the eight-round featured bout on Friday night, May 12th at The SugarHouse Casino.

The show is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Brooker of Philadelphia has a record of 11-3 with five knockouts.

The 25 year-old is known for taking on anyone at anytime.

The combined record of his last seven foes is a staggering 92-9-3, with Brooker winning five of those bouts, and Brooker has appeared on national television three times.

Brooker is a two-year professional, who already has wins over Leo Hall (8-0), John Magda (11-0), Antowyan Aikens (10-1-1), Gabriel Pham (6-0) & former world title challenger Elvin Ayala (28-7-1). Brooker has dropped his last two bouts to Ronald Gavril (16-1) in a bout that Brooker was even on the scorecards before being stopped in the final round. On January 20th, Brooker dropped an eight-round unanimous decision to undefeated Ronald Ellis (13-0-1) in Atlantic City. That fight was shown live on ShoBox: The New generation.

Riojas of Monterrey, Mexico has a record of 14-7-1 with four knockouts.

The 33 year-old Riojas in a four year professional, who won his first 11 bouts. Like Brooker, Riojas has not shied from tough competition as the combined record of Riojas opponents that have defeated him are 81-1-2.

Riojas and Brooker have two common foes as Riojas has dropped fights to Gavril and Ellis.

Riojas is coming off a eight-round unanimous decision over Roberto Nafate on April 6 in Leon, Mexico.

In the six-round co-feature, lightweight Jerome Conquest (6-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will compete against an opponent to be named.

Also in six-round bouts:

Blake Mansfield (5-0-1, 2 KO’s) of Burlington, NC will fight Henry Beckford (4-6, 1 KO) of Coram, NY in a super middleweight bout.

Steven Ortiz (5-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a lightweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Sam Orapeza (1-0) of Philadelphia battles Kyle McNutt (1-2, 1 KO) of Battle Creek, MI in a cruiserweight affair.

Jeffrey Torres (2-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will fight Kashon Hutchinson (2-2, 1 KO) in a battle of Keystone State based lightweights.

Lamont McLaughlin (0-1) of Pennsauken, NJ will look for his first win against an opponent to be named in a light heavyweight fight.

Harold Lopez (1-0, 1 KO) of Bethlehem, PA will square off with Tyrone Arzeno (0-1) of Philadelphia in a bantamweight bout.

Tickets are on sale for $100, $75, $50, and can be purchased at SugarHouseBoxing.eventbrite.com

ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO

SugarHouse, which opened in September 2010 as Philly’s casino, features 1,891 slots, 103 table games, a 28-table poker room, fun and unique dining options, riverfront views and free on-site parking. The casino employs approximately 1,700 people, and for six consecutive years has been voted a “Best Place to Work” by the Philadelphia Business Journal and for five straight years a “Top Workplace” by Philly.com. For more information, visit www.sugarhousecasino.com.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Christopher Brooker, Oscar Riojas