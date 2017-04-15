Don Charles: Even Stevie Wonder could have judged Chisora as the winner in the first fight!

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Trainer Don Charles says Dereck Chisora (26-7, 18 KOs) is leaving nothing to chance when he meets Robert Helenius (24-1, 15 KOs) in a hotly anticipated rematch at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland on May 27.

Helenius holds a controversial split decision win over Chisora from their all action showdown in December 2011, which many, including Charles, believed the British boxer did enough to win.

“Even Stevie Wonder could have judged the correct winner in that fight,” he says.

“I used to take these bad results personally, but not anymore. It happens all the time at all levels of boxing, whether that’s in the amateurs or professionals.

“You should be able to overturn results in boxing. Boxing seems to be the only sport at the moment where you can’t go back and change outcomes. Football, Cricket, Tennis, American sports, etc. all have technology and video replays in order to correct bad decisions. Why not do the same in boxing?”

Chisora and Helenius will be contesting for the WBC Sliver Heavyweight title, but Charles claims that the biggest incentive is for Chisora to avenge his 2011 defeat.

“Every fighter needs an incentive, and the incentive here is to correct the original decision,’’ says Charles. ‘’Dereck has to be the referee, judge and the jury. We are not leaving anything to chance.

“I hate giving fighters instructions to go out looking for the KO, but for this fight, Dereck is under strict instruction to go out there and knock this guy out.

“Robert is a good fighter. But without a doubt he has not been the same man since he first fought Dereck. Dereck knocked every last inch of confidence out of him. I am very confident that Dereck will knock him out!”

Tickets for the WBC Silver World Heavyweight Championship rematch between Robert Helenius and Dereck Chisora are available online via www.ticketmaster.fi or by calling the ticket hotline on (+358) 0600 10 800.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: dereck chisora, Robert Helenius