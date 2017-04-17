Keenan Smith takes on 67 fight veteran Edgar Gabejan on Saturday, April 22nd
FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK
Undefeated super lightweight Keenan Smith will take on 67 fight veteran Edgar Gabejan in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds that will headline a 10-bout card at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.
The show is promoted by GH3 Promotions and D and D Promotions.
The card will also feature many up and coming stars from the Philadelphia/New Jersey region.
Smith of Philadelphia has a record of 10-0 with 4 knockouts.
Smith, the 2008 National Golden Gloves Featherweight Champion and a 2007 Junior Olympic National Champion, turned pro in April 2010-at 130 pounds. Smith went 72-4 in the amateurs. Two of the victories came against current world-ranked contender Amir Imam.
He turned professional in 2010, and his wins over two undefeated fighters Alex Montes (1-0) and Lavelle Hadley (2-0). Smith also has a win over Bemjamin Whitaker (10-1) in a bout that was nationally televised on Showtime’s ShoBox series. In his last bout, Smith defeated Marquis Hawthorne on January 20th in Atlantic City.
The will be Smith’s 6 fight Atlantic City.
Gabejan of Binanginan, Philippines is a 14 year professional who sports a record of 27-33-7 with nine knockouts.
The 35 year-old Gabejan has some quality results on his resume with wins over Marbon Bodiongan (11-2-2), Balweg Bangonyan (16-4), Ernie Sanchez (11-0), Lloyd Francisco (9-1), Ronald Pontillas (7-1-1), Jason Egera (9-1), Jun Talape (11-2), Gary Bagsaio (2-0) & Rager Balonggod (1-0). In his last bout, Gabejan had a draw with undefeated Pedro Durran (14-0) on July 9, 2016 in San Mateo, California.
Appearing in six-round bouts will be:
Kenneth Sims, Jr. (11-0, 3 KO’s) of Chicago will take on Israel Villela (6-4, 2 KO’s) of Cancun. Mexico in a super lightweight bout.
Anthony Young (15-2, 6 KO’s) of Atlantic City will take on an opponent to be named in a welterweight bout.
Tyrell Wright (9-0-1, 6 KO’s) of Jersey City, NJ will face Dan Pasciolla (9-2-1) of Brick, New Jersey in a heavyweight bout.
In a battle of undefeated super lightweights, John Bauza (5-0, 2 KO’s) of North Bergen, NJ will fight Tyrome Jones (4-0, 3 KO’s) of Chicago.
In four-round bouts:
Elijah Vines (3-0, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia will take on James Robinson (4-7-4, 1 KO) of York, PA in a super welterweight bout.
Donald Smith (4-0, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia will square off with Vincent Jennings (5-3, 4 KO’s) of Grand Rapids, MI in a super featherweight tussle.
Dylan Price (1-0, 1 KO) of Sicklerville, NJ will fight Chris Nelson (1-3) of Kentucky in a super flyweight bout.
Emmanuel Rodriguez of Newark, NJ will make his pro debut against Jaxel Marrero (1-7-2) of Puerto Rico in a bantamweight bout.
Tickets range from $50 – $150 and can be purchased by calling 856-842-7577To comment on this article or more Ringnews24 articles please Register Here. After registering please Click Here to leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.
Please leave a Comment
Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game
Tags: Edgar Gabejan, Keenan Smith