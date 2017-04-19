Michael Perez vs Marcelino Lopez on ESPN tonight

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN is at it again with an action-packed undercard to match its highly anticipated super lightweight main event between Michael “The Artist” Perez (24-2-2, 11 KOs) and Marcelino “Nino” Lopez (32-1-1, 17 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight main event on Thursday, April 20 live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY and broadcast live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes starting at 10:00 p.m. EST/7:00 p.m. PST.

Hoping to make air time before the co-main event between Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis (17-0, 12 KOs) and John Karl Sosa (13-2, 6 KOs), Travell “Black Magic” Mazion (10-0, 10 KOs) from Austin, TX will look to retain his undefeated status in a six round super welterweight fight against Aguascalientes, Mexico’s Juan Jesus Rivera (28-17, 18 KOs). With none of his opponents lasting past the third round, “Black Magic” is making a long-awaited return to the ring after a two-year hiatus.

Topping the ESPN3 live stream, Eddie “E-Boy” Gomez (19-2, 11 KOs) hailing from Bronx, NY, will look to make a spectacular rebound in taking on Grecian warrior Dennis “The Spartan” Dauti (14-1, 7 KOs) of Naousa, Greece in an eight round welterweight fight. Gomez’s last fight resulted in an upset first round knockout by Rashidi Ellis for the IBF North American welterweight title last December.

Participating in the light heavyweight division, Vyacheslav “Lion Heart-Chingonskyy” Shabranskyy (17-1, 14 KOs) is facing Fredrick, MD’s Larry “Hitman” Pryor (10-14, 5 KOs) in a bout scheduled to go eight rounds. Shabranskyy was last seen in December battling against tough fighter Sullivan Barrera for the vacant WBC USNBC light heavyweight championship.

Highly touted and undefeated prospect from Syracuse, NY, Jimmy Garcia (4-0, 2 KOs) will fight in a scheduled four round super welterweight fight against Albert Tulley of Governor, NY who will be making his pro debut. Garcia is stepping back in to the action after defeating James Robinson over a year ago via unanimous decision.

Kicking off fight night, Staten Island, NY’s James “King” Wilkins (1-0, 1 KO) is fighting for the second time in his professional career for a super lightweight fight to go four rounds against Edgar Galvez (0-1) of Tucson, AZ. Wilkins comes back off a remarkable second round knockout over Jack Grady last summer.

For professional media requesting credentials, please email Kelly Abdo at kelly.abdo@turningstone.com

Tickets for the Perez vs. Lopez matchup are still available and start at $15 plus applicable fees and are available at the Turning Stone Resort Box Office by calling 315-361-7469 or online at Ticketmaster. (www.ticketmaster.com)

Videos and images are available for download by clicking here or copying and pasting the link: http://bit.ly/PerezVsLopez. Credit must be given to Golden Boy Promotions for any photos/video of Michael Perez or Marcelino Lopez.

Perez vs. Lopez is a 10-round super lightweight battle set for April 20 presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate “Born BOLD.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. EST and the first fight begins at 7:00 p.m. EST/4:00 p.m. PST. ESPN Deportes and ESPN2 will transmit the fights live from Turning Stone Resort Casino at 10:00 p.m. EST/7:00 p.m. PST. ESPN3 will livestream at approximately 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com; follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing, @OscarDeLaHoya, @ESPNBoxing and @ESPNBoxeo; become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing, www.facebook.com/espn.fnf, and www.facebook.com/ESPNBoxeo; and follow on Instagram @GoldenBoyBoxing, @OscarDeLaHoya, @ESPNBoxeo. Follow the conversation using #GBPonESPN.

