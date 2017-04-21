Andrew Selby vs Cristofer Rosales in WBC eliminator

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

FORMER OLYMPIAN AND AMATEUR STAR SELBY CLOSES IN ON A WORLD TITLE SHOT AS HE FACES OFF AGAINST NICARAGUA’S DANGEROUS CRISTOFER ROSALES IN AN OFFICIAL WBC WORLD FLYWEIGHT TITLE ELIMINATOR ON MAY 26 AT MOTORPOINT ARENA CARDIFF

Cyclone Promotions are delighted to announce that Wales’ undefeated British flyweight champion Andrew Selby will box Nicaragua’s big punching Cristofer Rosales in an official eliminator for the WBC World flyweight title, at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on Friday May 26th, live and exclusive on Channel 5, sponsored by Maxi-Nutrition.

Barry native Andrew ‘AC Superstar’ Selby, the younger brother of IBF featherweight king Lee, gets a huge opportunity on May 26th to move into a prime position to challenge for the WBC World flyweight crown, currently held by Mexico’s Juan Hernandez Navarrate, when he faces off against Nicaragua’s dangerous Cristofer Rosales, 23(15) – 2, at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff. On a huge night for Welsh boxing in the Welsh capital, undefeated hometown hero Craig Kennedy also boxes in the biggest fight of his career when he challenges Blackpool’s English cruiserweight champion Matty Askin for the vacant British cruiserweight title.

Selby’s official WBC World flyweight title eliminator on May 26th is a huge step up in class for the silky skilled British flyweight champion. The undefeated Selby, also the WBC International flyweight champion, has breezed past all of his eight professional opponents. The 2012 Olympian and former AIBA world amateur silver medalist Selby faces his toughest professional opponent to date in Cristofer Rosales.

The Managua, Nicaragua native Rosales has boxed once before in the UK, when he pushed Birmingham’s WBA World super flyweight champion Khalid Yafai in a competitive eight-round contest in Sheffield in March 2015. Since then Rosales has captured the Nicaraguan and WBC Latino flyweight titles. The twenty-two year old Rosales is a stablemate of former four-weight world champion Roman Gonzalez, and will travel to Cardiff on the back of a thirteen-fight winning streak that includes eight knockout victories.

In the co main event of the evening on May 26th hometown hero Craig Kennedy, 16(8) – 0, will be looking to become only the second Welshman ever to win the coveted British cruiserweight title when he finally gets his shot against Blackpool’s dangerous Matty Askin at the Motorpoint Arena. Both men will fancy their chances in this intriguing vacant British cruiserweight title bout, with Askin, 21 (13) – 3 – 1, having the edge in terms of experience, while the undefeated Kennedy is carrying some career best form into this vacant British title bout. The scene is set for a classic British title showdown between two of the best cruiserweight’s in Britain on May 26th.

The undercard for May 26th at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff will be packed full of some of the best UK boxing talent. Cardiff’s undefeated 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Nathan ‘Thunder’ Thorley, 5(2) – 0, is also set to feature in a six-round international light-heavyweight contest. Aberdare’s unbeaten light-heavyweight prospect Morgan Jones, 10(4) – 0, will also feature on May 26th in Cardiff when he faces off against fellow undefeated prospect Malik Zinad, 8(7) – 0, of Libya in an intriguing clash over eight-rounds. Other local talents appearing on the big Cardiff bill on May 26th will be Barry’s undefeated cruiserweight Jonathan O’Kelly, Swansea’s unbeaten super lightweight Kristian Touze, Newport’s popular Daniel Barton and Treharris’ Gavin Gwynne.

More undercard announcements will follow shortly.

Doors will open at 5.30pm at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on Friday May 26th, with boxing commencing at 6pm.

ANDREW SELBY QUOTE: “It’s great to be back boxing in Wales in the biggest test of my pro career so far. I’m getting closer to my dream of becoming a World Champion alongside my brother Lee and this WBC world title eliminator will put me in touching distance.

“Rosales is one place above me in the WBC world rankings and from what I’ve seen of him he looks a dangerous fighter. These are the tests I need to bring out my best, training is going well and you’ll see the best version of Andrew Selby on May 26th.”

CRISTOFER ROSALES QUOTE: “This is a massive fight for me. I’ve worked so hard all of my career and now I’m so close to achieving my dream of becoming World Champion. I have dreamed for so long of winning the WBC green belt and emulating my stablemate Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez. I’m in the best shape of my career and I will beat Selby on May 26th. Selby was a very good amateur but I’m from the Managua school of hard knocks and I know that I’ll have too much for him when we meet in our WBC world title eliminator.”

BARRY McGUIGAN QUOTE: “I’m so pleased that Cyclone Promotions have managed to secure this official WBC World title eliminator fight for Andrew Selby at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on May 26th. Selby vs Rosales is a cracking fight between two of the best flyweights in the world. Andrew Selby is one of the most talented boxers of his generation and his opponent on May 26th Cristofer Rosales is from a winning team that includes the legendary Roman Gonzalez, so this has the makings of a very good fight.

“May 26th at the Motorpoint Arena is going to be a huge night for Welsh boxing. Cardiff’s undefeated Craig Kennedy is in a fantastic British cruiserweight title fight on the same bill against English champ Matty Askin. Cardiff get ready for a huge night of world class boxing.”

CHRIS SANIGAR (Andrew Selby’s Manager) QUOTE: “Andrew Selby is a world class talent and on May 26th he’s in a proper fight against Nicaragua’s Cristofer Rosales in an official WBC World flyweight title eliminator. This is a real test for Andrew but it’s one that we all firmly believe he can win and we all know that Andrew needs a test like this to show just how good he is. With a win on May 26th Andrew can move one step closer to his World title shot.”

