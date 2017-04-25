Blaney loved war in Leicester

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

CHRIS BLANEY says he “loved every minute” of his tussle with Christian Hoskin Gomez on Saturday night.

The unbeaten Irishman defeated the Spanish-born Devon man 58-56 on Frank Warren’s City of Champions card in Leicester.

Stepping up to six rounds for the first time, Blaney, who is trained by Ricky Hatton, was forced to dig deep against a foe who never took a backwards step.

“We knew exactly what he was going to bring and we prepared for it,” Blaney, now 6-0 (3 KOs), said.

“He just came forwards and he was always in my face. It was a good learning experience, probably my toughest to date, and I loved every minute of it.

“Ricky told me afterwards that I hurt Hoskin Gomez a few times, but he disguised it well and I didn’t really notice it.

“In the last round he spat out his gumshield so I think I was getting to him. Looking back, I think that maybe if I’d have had a round or two more I might have gotten him out of there.

“It was my first six rounder and I think it went well. The last three rounds were probably my best so I think I’ll get better and show even more when I get into longer fights.”

Blaney will return to action in Dublin this June.

