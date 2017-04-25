Leicester Arena Results

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

A slugfest; a Fight of the Year contender; and huge knockouts – bringing boxing back to Leicester delivered! Catch up with the results from the Leicester Arena below.

Fight # 1

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Middleweight Contest

CHRIS BLANEY WPTS6 (58-56) V CHRISTIAN HOSKIN GOMEZ

Ricky Hatton’s Super-Middleweight charge Chris Blaney opened the evening’s action with a hard-fought points win over Plymouth’s Christian Hoskin Gomez. The ‘Ginja Ninja’ from Navan, Ireland was made to work for his win, with Gomez pushing him throughout.

Fight # 2

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Lightweight Contest

TOM STALKER WPTS6 (60-55) V CHRIS ADAWAY

Former WBO European Lightweight Champion Tom Stalker made a winning return against Chris Adaway. Stalker, 32, put the disappointment of losing his European title to Craig Evans behind him with a comfortable 60-55 decision over Plymouth’s Adaway.

Fight # 3

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Bantamweight Contest

RAZA HAMZA WPTS6 (59-55) V RAFAEL CASTILLO

Birmingham’s Raza Hamza improved his unbeaten record to 8-0-1 with a gutsy win over tough South American journeyman Rafael Castillo. Hamza, 24, put Castillo down in the first round but was unable to force the stoppage, despite landing some impressive combos.

Fight # 4

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Welterweight Contest

SAM MAXWELL WTKO6 (0:55) V GEORGIE WRIGHT

Commonwealth Bronze Medallist Sam Maxwell moved to 2-0 with his first professional TKO win over Loughton’s Georgie Wright. Maxwell, trained by legendary Liverpool coach George Vaughan, produced an eye-catching performance, making Wright miss throughout. The stoppage came 55 seconds into the fifth round.

Fight # 5

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Welterweight Contest

EKOW ESSUMAN WTKO3 (0:26) V CASEY BLAIR

Nottingham Welterweight talent Ekow Essuman moved to 3-0 with an explosive stoppage win over Northern Ireland’s Casey Blair. Essuman, trained by Barrington Brown, was too strong for Blair, forcing the stoppage 26 seconds into the third.

Fight # 6 – 18:30 hrs

THE INTERIM WBO WORLD BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

ZOLANI TETE WUD12 (119-108, 119-108, 120-107) V ARTHUR VILLANUEVA

Slick South African Zolani Tete picked up the Vacant Interim WBO World Bantamweight crown after outclassing Arthur Villanueva at the Leicester Arena, live on BoxNation.

The fight, originally scheduled to be an elimination bout to determine the mandatory challenger for the WBO Bantamweight Title, was elevated to an Interim Title status after Marlon Tapales was stripped of the Championship for missing weight prior to his defence against Shohei Omori in Japan.

Tete (25-3, 20 KO’s) was well on top for the majority of the fight as Villanueva struggled to deal with his impressive timing and speed. ‘Last Born’, a former IBF Super-Flyweight Champion, landed several punishing shots on the Philippine and dropped him in the eleventh round.

Fight # 7

THE ENGLISH SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds

JAHMAINE SMYLE WSD12 (97-95, 96-95, 98-93) V DARRYLL WILLIAMS

‘Ferocious’ Darryll Williams and Jahmaine ‘Smasher’ Smyle fought a tremendous battle for the English Super-Middleweight title, with many describing the all-out war as an early contender for Fight of the Year.

Williams travelled to Leicester to take Smyle on in his own back yard and dragged him into a thrilling confrontation, seizing the belt on a split decision.

There was no love lost in the build up to their eagerly-anticipated clash, and the fight certainly didn’t fail to deliver. South London’s Williams moves to 15-0 with a career best win.

Fight # 8

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Light-Heavyweight Contest

ANTHONY YARDE WTKO1 (2:17) V DARREN SNOW

Ilford’s Light-Heavyweight ‘Beast’ Anthony Yarde finished Sheffield’s Darren Snow with a sickening body shot in the opening round.

Yarde unloaded a punishing combination and a brutal right hand body shot to drop Snow heavily to the canvas. It was the sixth first-round knockout win of his 10-0. 9 KO’s career.

Next up for Yarde is a shot at the Southern Arena title against Chris Hobbs at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday 20th May.

Fight # 9

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Heavyweight Contest

DANIEL DUBOIS WTKO2 (0:48) V BLAISE MENDOUO

Dynamite Daniel Dubois blasted out former Olympian and Commonwealth Games Bronze Medallist Blaise Mendouo (3-2) in the second round of his second professional fight.

Early in the second round a huge right cross and heavy left hook dropped Mendouo in the ropes to earn 19-year-old Dubois another impressive knockout win.

Fight # 10

THE BRITISH SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

TYRONE NURSE V JOE HUGHES D12 (116-113, 113-115, 115-115)

Huddersfields Tyrone Nurse retained his British Super-Lightweight title after tough Malmesbury man Joe Hughes held him to a majority draw.

Hughes dug deep and took the fight to his much-fancied opponent in the early rounds. With Nurse boasting a superior reach, Hughes had to box clever on the inside and did well to wrap up his opponent, who had been out of action since September last year,

The contest continued to ebb and flow between the two contrasting styles in the closing rounds. After the fight, both fighters expressed a desire to settle the draw with a rematch.

Fight # 11

THE VACANT MIDLANDS AREA SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds

LYON WOODSTOCK WTKO3 (2:45) V PAUL HOLT

Exciting Leicester Super-Featherweight talent Lyon Woodstock forced an impressive third round TKO over Birmingham’s Paul Holt to pick up the Vacant Midlands Area strap – his first professional Title.

Holt came out all guns blazing and appeared to have Woodstock in trouble during the first round, attempting to bully him into submission.

Woodstock steamed into Holt in the third, forcing Holt to cover up and protect himself from a punishing barrage of well-timed combos. The Leicester man got his stoppage win 2:45 into the third round, finishing the fight with a big left hand followed by a brutal right before the referee jumped in.

Fight # 12

THE WBO INTERIM WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

TOMMY LANGFORD V AVTANDIL KHURTSIDZE WTKO5 (0:27)

Birmingham’s Tommy Langford was beaten by Avtandil Khurtsidze with a fifth-round stoppage as the Brooklyn-based Georgian set up a bout against WBO World Champion Billy Joe Saunders.

Khurtsidze came out swinging, putting Langford under relentless pressure from the off. He caught Langford a couple of times with his vicious left hand and barely took a step back during the opening rounds.

British Champion Langford was drawn in to a slugfest at times, unable to keep the 5′ 4″ ‘mini Mike Tyson’ at bay. It was a huge left hand from Khurtsidze that finished the fight, Langford dropped his hands and was unable to avoid the shot.

The stoppage came 27 seconds into the fifth round.

Unbeaten WBO boss Saunders was unimpressed with Khurtsidze’s win, stating: “No disrespect to him but I will show you what he is when I fight him. All he is to me is a puffed up Danny De Vito coming forward throwing punches.

“He will never beat me ever and I will make him look stupid. Tommy should have got on his feet and made him miss and made him pay.”

Fight # 13

8 X 3 Minute Rounds International Middleweight Contest

ALEX HUGHES WTKO1 V DANIEL URBANSKI

Maerdy Middleweight Alex Hughes took his unbeaten record into double figures with an impressive first round demolition of Poland’s Daniel Urbanski.

Fight # 14

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Welterweight Contest

C.J CHALLENGER WTKO1 V DANNY LITTLE

In the final fight of the evening, Leicester Super-Welterweight CJ Challenger moved to 3-0 with a first-round TKO of Driffield’s Danny Little.

