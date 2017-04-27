Fred Evans debut set for Cardiff

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Cyclone Promotions are delighted to announce that Cardiff’s 2012 Olympic Silver Medallist Fred Evans will make his highly anticipated professional debut on the undercard of Andrew Selby’s WBC World Flyweight Eliminator and Craig Kennedy’s British title fight, at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on Friday May 26th, live and exclusive on Spike UK, sponsored by Maxi-Nutrition.

Twenty-six year old Welshman Evans achieved legendary status in the amateur ranks when he won his Olympic silver medal at the London 2012 games. Evans will be managed by experienced Bristol man Chris Sanigar and trained by Newport’s renowned coach Tony Borg. The super talented light-middleweight prospect Evans will make his professional debut on the huge Cyclone Promotions Cardiff show on Friday May 26th against an opponent to be named shortly in a six-round contest.

In the co-main event on May 26th Evans’ close friend and former Olympic team mate Andrew ‘Superstar’ Selby, gets a huge opportunity to move into a prime position to challenge for the WBC World flyweight crown, currently held by Mexico’s Juan Hernandez Navarrate, when he faces off against Nicaragua’s dangerous Cristofer Rosales, 23(15) – 2, at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff. On a huge night for Welsh boxing in the Welsh capital, undefeated hometown hero Craig Kennedy boxes in the co-main event in what is sure to be the biggest fight of his career when he challenges Blackpool’s English cruiserweight champion Matty Askin for the vacant British cruiserweight title.

The undercard for May 26th at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff will be packed full of some of the best UK boxing talent. Cardiff’s undefeated 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Nathan ‘Thunder’ Thorley, 5(2) – 0, will feature in a six-round international light-heavyweight contest. Pontypridd’s light-heavyweight prospect Jermaine Asare, 7(1) – 1, will also feature on May 26th in Cardiff when he faces off against Libya’s undefeated prospect Malik Zinad, 8(7) – 0, in an intriguing clash over eight-rounds. Other local talents appearing on the big Cardiff bill on May 26th will be Barry’s undefeated cruiserweight Jonathan O’Kelly, Swansea’s unbeaten super lightweight Kristian Touze, Newport’s popular Daniel Barton and Treharris’ Gavin Gwynne.

FRED EVANS QUOTE: “It’s been a long time coming but I can’t wait to be back in the ring and get back to doing what I do best. It’s great to be able to start my pro career boxing in my hometown of Cardiff after spending most of my amateur career boxing away from home. I reached the pinnacle of an Olympic final in 2012 and now my dream is to reach the top in the pro ranks, that starts on May 26th in Cardiff. It’s a massive night for Welsh boxing with Craig and Andrew in big title fights and I hope the Welsh fight fans will be out in force to celebrate a great night of boxing.”

BARRY MCGUIGAN QUOTE: “It’s great news that Fred Evans will make his professional debut on Cyclone Promotions May 26th show at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff. Fred is an immensely talented young man who has the potential to make a big impact in the professional ranks. May 26th at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff is going to be a huge night for Welsh boxing. Andrew Selby is in a WBC World Flyweight Eliminator against Cristofer Rosales, and in the co-main event Cardiff’s undefeated Craig Kennedy is in the fight of his life against Matty Askin for the vacant British cruiserweight title. It’s a tremendous stage for Fred Evans to make his professional debut.”

CHRIS SANIGAR (Fred Evans’ Manager) QUOTE: “Fred has been back in the gym training with Tony Borg at St Joseph’s since Christmas and is recapturing the form that won him an Olympic Silver medal. There is no doubting Fred’s talent and I believe he is showing the determination and grit to become a Champion. Nothing is guaranteed in the pro game and Fred knows that, we have a long, tough road ahead with many hurdles to reach the top but I’m confident Fred can do it.”

