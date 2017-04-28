FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The line-up for BCB Promotions’ ‘Mayhem’ show in Plymouth next weekend has been finalized.

Plymouth lightweight, Des Newton, again tops the bill as he defends his recently acquired British Challenge Title.

‘The Destroyer’ defeated Jamie Quinn over eight rounds earlier this year to claim his first professional belt and defends it against Gloucester’s Andy ‘Hurricane’ Harris at Plymouth Guildhall on Saturday, 6th May.

Mayhem is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who will again host the weigh-in and Aftershow Party and features a host of Devon-based boxers on the undercard.

Fellow Plymouth lightweight, Darren Townley, is once again in action as he looks to challenge for area honours in 2017. ‘The Terminator’ takes on former English title challenger Liam Richards, from Melksham, over six rounds.

Launceston welterweight, Wes Smith ,will be looking to build on his positive professional debut earlier this year when he takes on Swansea’s Matthew Ashmole.

Newquay’s Brad Pauls, fresh from last weekend’s victory over Georgi Valevski, takes on German-born, Wiltshire-based boxer, Anthony Fox. Pauls will be looking to build on his impressive start to life in the paid ranks and extend his unbeaten run to 7-0.

Debutants Louis Aitken and Jordan Platt complete the card. Former Great Britian kick-boxer Aitken takes on Nuneaton’s ‘Mr. Reliable’ Kristian Laight whilst former Launceston ABC star Platt takes on Sheffield’s Qasim Hussain at super lightweight.

Tickets for Mayhem are £30 or £50 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall).

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Plymouth here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/plymouth/

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game