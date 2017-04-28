Pulev and Johnson weigh-in ready for WBA title clash

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Kubrat Pulev (24-1, 13 KOs) and Kevin Johnson (30-7-1, 14 KOs) both weighed in today ahead of their WBA Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship clash at the Arena Armeec in Sofia, Bulgaria, as did all the undercard fighters for tomorrow’s event.

Here is a list of the official weights from Sofia:

WBA Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship – 12 Rounds:

Kubrat Pulev: 116.0 kg

Kevin Johnson: 111.35 kg

Cruiserweight – 6 Rounds:

Tervel Pulev: 90.89 kg

Jakub Wojcik: 90.35 kg

Lightweight – 8 Rounds:

Danail Stanoev: 61.7 kg

Ivaylo Boyanov: 60.6 kg

Middleweight – 6 Rounds:

Yosif Panov: 72.15 kg

Borislav Zankov: 72.9 kg

Light Heavyweight – 6 Rounds:

Leon Bunn: 80.5 kg

Slobodan Culum: 80.7 kg

Light Heavyweight – 6 Rounds:

Yosko Stoychev: 78.0 kg

Stanislav Sergeev: 80.85 kg

Heavyweight – 6 Rounds:

Albon Pervizaj: 103.2 kg

Lazar Stojanovic: 109.75 kg

Cruiserweight – 8 Rounds:

Kai Robin Havnaa: 88.9 kg

Laszlo Ivanyi: 85.5 kg

Light Middleweight – 4 Rounds:

Evengy Borisov: 69.8 kg

Ilian Markov: 67.8 kg

Bantamweight – 4 Rounds:

Georgi Andonov: 55.9 kg

Stefan Slavchev: 55.5 kg

Limited tickets for the WBA Intercontinental Heavyweight title fight between Kubrat Pulev and Kevin Johnson are available online via www.eventim.bg

