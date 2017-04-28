TwitterFacebook

Pulev and Johnson weigh-in ready for WBA title clash

Kubrat Pulev (24-1, 13 KOs) and Kevin Johnson (30-7-1, 14 KOs) both weighed in today ahead of their WBA Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship clash at the Arena Armeec in Sofia, Bulgaria, as did all the undercard fighters for tomorrow’s event.

Here is a list of the official weights from Sofia:

WBA Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship – 12 Rounds:
Kubrat Pulev: 116.0 kg
Kevin Johnson: 111.35 kg

Cruiserweight – 6 Rounds:
Tervel Pulev: 90.89 kg
Jakub Wojcik: 90.35 kg

Lightweight – 8 Rounds:
Danail Stanoev: 61.7 kg
Ivaylo Boyanov: 60.6 kg

Middleweight – 6 Rounds:
Yosif Panov: 72.15 kg
Borislav Zankov: 72.9 kg

Light Heavyweight – 6 Rounds:
Leon Bunn: 80.5 kg
Slobodan Culum: 80.7 kg

Light Heavyweight – 6 Rounds:
Yosko Stoychev: 78.0 kg
Stanislav Sergeev: 80.85 kg

Heavyweight – 6 Rounds:
Albon Pervizaj: 103.2 kg
Lazar Stojanovic: 109.75 kg

Cruiserweight – 8 Rounds:
Kai Robin Havnaa: 88.9 kg
Laszlo Ivanyi: 85.5 kg

Light Middleweight – 4 Rounds:
Evengy Borisov: 69.8 kg
Ilian Markov: 67.8 kg

Bantamweight – 4 Rounds:
Georgi Andonov: 55.9 kg
Stefan Slavchev: 55.5 kg

