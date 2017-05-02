FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Quick & Easy Boxing Betting Tips For Maximising Your Wins

You’ve done your research for the fight, you’ve chosen a bookie to place your bets with – but you might still be missing out on maximizing your boxing wins. Enjoy these quick and easy boxing betting tips – you might just make your money go that much further.

To Parlay, or Not To Parlay?

Let’s say there’s a series of fights with a few favorites due in the ring. It’s probably out of your budget to bet each of them straight, so to make a profit, you decide to group them together in a parlay. Sounds like a plan, right?

It might not be. If the fights all are scheduled for the same time, and you have limited funds, it could be. But if they don’t all take place at the same time, it might be better to make straight bets on each favorite, watching the situation from each fight and taking a decision after each one. What we’re trying to say here, is even though it might be more convenient, sometimes it’s worth putting in just a bit more time and effort.

Find the Best Odds

Not every bookie offers the same odds – in fact, it would take all the fun out of betting if that were the case! You therefore need to shop around a bit, just like you would at the supermarket. It’s a good idea to check out what online bookies are offering, and then stake with two of them, if not more. You should always look for long-established and well-respected bookies, such as 888casino (who also offer high quality sports betting)

Think Before You Proposition (Bet)

It benefits the bookie when you make prop bets, which by the way have the lowest expected profits out of any type of wager. Yes, the over-unders might look great on paper, but with boxing betting (unlike, for example, rugby betting or other team sports betting), it’s more likely you’ll be able to predict and successfully bet on who will win the fight, rather than how it will be won – let’s say a fighter batters his opponent, but doesn’t knock him out and the referee calls it quits, but you bet on a knockout, then you’ve lost your money. It’s therefore probably easier to bet on the ‘who’, not the ‘how’: most of the time, it’s not an equal fight, and if it is, then it’s time to go for the over-under bet.

Speaking of which…

Go For The Underdog

Boxing betting is probably one of the quickest types of sports betting to eat up your bankroll. Because of this, it might be a good idea to bet fewer favorites, and start looking at those underdogs instead – you might just be surprised at how well underdogs can perform. Even if you bet 10-1 on underdogs, it means you only have to win once out of those ten times to break even. Get two with these odds, and you’re making a profit. Plus, a favorite can always have a bad day – and an underdog could catch them on it, and have a great day.

In Conclusion

It’s better to make straight bets on matches, unless there’s a particular favorite who is more than 2-1, and there are no other bets you’re interested in, then go for a parlay bet with another favorite – but don’t forget to watch out for those underdogs!

