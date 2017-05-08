Claressa “T-Rex” Shields in action on June 16th

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Promoter Dmitriy Salita is proud to announce he will feature two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and now Women’s NABF Middleweight Champion, Claressa “T-Rex” Shields of Flint, Michigan, in the main event of his next “Detroit Brawl” on Friday, June 16, 2017.

Shields (2-0, 1 KO) will face tough veteran Mery Rancier (7-8-3, 5 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for the WBC Silver Super Middleweight Championship. In her last fight, Rancier went the distance with 16-0 multiple-time world champion, and current WBC Super Middleweight Champion, Nikki Adler of Germany.

Once again sponsored by the Greektown Casino Hotel, tickets for “Detroit Brawl” are priced at VIP $200, Box Seats are $100 and $55, Seating is $40, and are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and Ticketmaster.com

22-year-old Shields went 77-1 as an amateur and won her first Olympic Gold at the inaugural women’s Olympic boxing championships, held in London in 2012. She then successfully defended her title at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Shields turned professional in late 2016 and made history again in her last fight, when she appeared live on SHOWTIME’s popular ShoBox: The New Generation on March 10 of this year. By knocking out Hungary’s Szilvia Szabados in four impressive rounds, Shields became the first woman to ever headline a boxing event on premium cable.

“I’m looking forward to June 16 and my first eight-round fight, as I continue to reach higher on the road to the biggest fights and the continued rise of women’s boxing,” said Shields. “I can’t wait to get back in the ring and give my fans in Detroit and around the world another great night of boxing!”

Shields manager, Mark Taffet, echoes his fighter’s excitement over another fistic homecoming. “We are very excited to be returning to Detroit on June 16 for the next chapter in Claressa Shields’ road to women’s boxing history. Claressa will be in great shape as always, and looks to give her fans a night to remember.”

Promoter Dmitriy Salita, who promoted Shields’ history-making battle with Szabados, says he’s happy to be featuring the budding superstar on another of his very popular shows in Motown.

“Claressa is an American hero from Flint, Michigan,” said Salita, “and for people around the world. Like with all her fights, fans attending this event will witness a part of history live on June 16.”

Another Detroit boxing great is also excited about Shields’ future in the sport.

“I think Claressa Shields has the ability to be a great fighter,” said Thomas “Hitman” Hearns. “She is bringing back the style, excitement and energy that fans around the world want to see!”

More fights, opponents and rounds will be announced shortly. On fight night, doors open at 7:00 pm and the fights begin at 8:00 pm.

For more information on the “Detroit Brawl” or Salita Promotions, visit www.salitapromotions.com. Facebook and Twitter: @DetroitBrawl

About Salita Promotions

Salita Promotions was founded in 2010 by Dmitriy Salita, a professional boxer and world-title challenger who saw the need for a promotional entity to feature boxing’s best young prospects and established contenders in North America and around the world. Viewers watching fighters on worldwide television networks including Showtime, ESPN, Spike TV, Universal Sports Network and MSG have enjoyed Salita Promotions fight action in recent years. We pride ourselves on offering our fighters opportunities inside and outside the ring. Salita Promotions looks forward to continuing to grow and serve the needs of fight fans around the globe.

About Greektown Casino Hotel

Your downtown playground, Greektown Casino Hotel is consistently voted Detroit’s Best Casino. Located right in the hub of the historic Greektown district it’s impossible to be any closer to the action. No matter what you want to play, Greektown Casino Hotel has your non-stop gaming action. From the newest slots and table games to live poker, Greektown Casino Hotel has 100,000 square feet of exciting, action-packed choices and so many thrilling ways to win!

Greektown Casino Hotel features a 30-story hotel with 400 stunning guestrooms and suites devoted to your comfort. And for your culinary needs, you can savor eclectic cuisine at one of their outstanding restaurants: Prism, Bistro 555 and The Market District.

For your special event or corporate gathering, Greektown Casino Hotel offers impeccable service in addition to a variety of exceptional spaces to help make your event an unforgettable experience.

For more information, visit them online at greektowncasino.com. Twitter: @GreektownCasino.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Claressa Shields