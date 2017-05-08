TwitterFacebook

Derrick Webster vs Frankie Filippone on May 13th

Super Middleweight’s Derrick Webster and Frankie Filippone will battle in an 10-round bout for the WBF International Super Middleweight title on Saturday night, May 13th at The Grundy Arena in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

That bout will headline a card promoted by Deuce Promotions , Mis Downing Promotions & Kane 5 Promotions.

Webster of Glassboro, New Jersey has a record of 22-1 with 11 knockouts.

The 34 year-old is an eight-year professional, who has amassed wins over Obodai Sai (23-1), and his most recent bout when he won a ten round unanimous decision over Thomas Awimbono on January 21st in Trenton, New Jersey in a bout he captured the USBO Super Middleweight title.

Webster will be gunning for his 4th consecutive victory since his lone defeat when he dropped a ten round unanimous decision to Arif Magomedov.

Filippone of Norfolk, Virginia has a record of 22-5-1 with seven knockouts.

The 37 year-old Filippone has wins over Aaron Jaco (17-3) & Reggie LeCrete (4-1-2).

Like Webster, Filippone is on a winning streak, as he will be looking for 7th straight win. In his last bout, Filippone won a six-round unanimous decision over Timothy Hall, Jr. on August 25, 2016 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

In the six-round co-feature, Ikram Kerwat (7-1, 5 KO’s) of Frankfurt, Germany will take on Althea Saunders (3-3-2) in a WBF Regional lightweight title.

Also in six-round bouts:

Mikkel LesPierre (15-0-1, 7 KO’s) of New York, NY will take on Jerome Rodriguez (7-8-3, 2 KO’s) of Allentown, PA in a junior welterweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Mike Hilton (5-0, 5 KO’s) of Trenton, NJ will take on Eric Cason (2-5, 2 KO’s) of Davenport, Iowa in a cruiserweight bout.

Vidal Rivera (5-0, 4 KO’s) of Camden, NJ will fight Jose Homar Rios in a featherweight bout

Mike Fowler (5-7, 2 KO’s) of Milwaukee, WI will battle Frederick Wilhite (5-0, 3 KO’s) of Pensacola, Florida in a welterweight bout.

Brandon Robinson (2-1, 1 KO) of Upper Darby, PA will take on pro debuting Shalamar Bernard in an light heavyweight bout.

Dante Selby (2-2-1) Of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a heavyweight affair.

Darryl Bunting (3-1-2, 1 KO) of Asbury Park, NJ will take on pro debuting Quintaveous Rosser of Atlanta, Georgia in a super middleweight fight.

Gowar Karyah of Pennsylvania will make his pro debut against an opponent to be named ín a super bantamweight bout.

Jesus Salas (1-0, 1 KO) of Puerto Rico battles Deon Richardson in a lightweight bout.

Tickets for this night of championship boxing cost $125 for VIP, $75 for Front Row, $50 for Floor seating & $30 for General admission and can be purchased by calling 215-688-3546

