Frankie Gavin: I’m heading to the real last chance saloon now

Frankie Gavin admits he’s heading to the last chance saloon as he faces Renald Garrido at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Gavin is back in action after his loss in the same arena to Sam Eggington in a thrilling fight in October, and the former World title challenger is kicking off a new chapter in his career having switched to Eggington’s trainer Jon Pegg.

Garrido is a familiar face in the UK having beaten Bradley Saunders and gone the distance with Jack Catterall, Martin Lindsay and Robbie Davies Jr, and Gavin knows he must be at his best if he wants to bounce back with a win and move onto major title fights later in the year.

“I’m heading to the real last chance saloon now,” said Gavin. “I’m in a gym with a lot of fighters and that’s good for me – it’s keeping me on my toes and hungry.

“I want a big fight next so I need a good performance on Saturday to prove that I can still win massive titles. Garrido is a good test for me, he always comes to win and he’s dangerous, so I need to be on my guard.”

Gavin’s clash with Garrido is part of a huge night of action in Birmingham as Kal Yafai makes the first defence of his WBA World Super-Flyweight title against Suguru Muranaka.

Eggington challenges Cerefino Rodriguez for the European Welterweight title, Yafai’s brother Gamal defends his WBC International Super-Bantamweight championship against fellow Birmingham man Sean Davis, Ryan Kelly and Adam Harper meet for the Midlands Area Middleweight Title.

There’s action for Lennox Clarke, unbeaten Olympian Josh Kelly, Kieron Conway, Aaron Lovell, Jordan Clayton, Charlie Williams and Cori Gibbs.

Tags: Frankie Gavin