The Lawman names his Pryce

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Unbeaten Scottish prospect Connor Law faces the biggest test of his pro career when he takes on former Commonwealth champion Bradley Pryce on May 20.

The Fife light-middleweight’s clash with Welshman Pryce will be chief support to Gary Cornish’s British heavyweight title fight with Sam Sexton at Ravenscraig Regional Sports facility, Motherwell.

Law is unbeaten in ten contests (two KOs) since turning pro in November 2014, but faces a major step up in class against Pryce.

The 36 year-old has fought some of the biggest names in British boxing – including Chris Eubank Jnr, Frankie Gavin, Prince Arron, Michael Jennings and Billy Joe Saunders – during an 18 year pro career.

Promoter Paul Graham said: “Connor has made a whirlwind start to his pro career and has impressed every time he has set foot in the ring.

“But now is the time for him to take a step up in class – and there’s no doubt Pryce represents exactly that.

“Pryce has fought at the top level for a decade and a half. He has fought for British, WBC, WBA and WBO intercontinental titles, and made six successful defences when he was Commonwealth champion.

“Connor has never been in with anyone who has the pedigree of Pryce, so he needs to be at his absolute best if he wants to continue his march towards at title fight of his own this year.”

The main event sees Inverness heavyweight Cornish bid to become Scotland’s first-ever British heavyweight champion when he takes on former Commonwealth champion Sexton.

Cornish has lost just one of his 25 fights, a first-round stoppage to Anthony Joshua – now IBF world heavyweight champion – in a Commonwealth title challenge in December 2015.

The 29 year-old – nicknamed The Highlander – has since bounced back with three straight victories, but faces a tough challenge against Norwich’s Sexton if he wants to become the first Scot to claim a Lonsdale Belt in the top weight division.

Sexton has won 23 of his 26 fights, but has lost two previous British title fights against David Price and Dereck Chisora in 2012 and 2010. He also lost an early career fight to Chisora, but bounced back to beat Ulsterman Martin Rogan twice in epic Commonwealth title scraps.

Ex-referee Graham – who took up promoting when he founded Prospect Boxing six years ago – said: “I never got the opportunity to referee a British title fight, so it’s a dream come true to promote one.

“And it doesn’t get any better than promoting a British heavyweight title fight for a Scot on home soil. I’m absolutely delighted to have won the purse bids by putting my money where my mouth is.

“The occasion probably got to Gary against Joshua, but that’s no disgrace because Joshua is now world champion and will go on to become a real legend of the sport.

“But Gary has come back with three victories and thoroughly deserves this opportunity against Sexton. It’s an amazing chance for both of them to get their hands on the coveted Lonsdale Belt and no-one will ever be able to take away the fact that they were once British heavyweight champion.

“The winner will have the potential to put themselves in the mix for a shot at one the big names, but neither can afford to look beyond May 20. It’s going to be an amazing night at Ravenscraig – and hopefully Scotland will finally have our heavyweight champ at the end of it!”

On the undercard Scottish Super Middleweight Champion Rhys Pagan faces an unknown quantity in South African Jade Karam, who is undefeated in 11 from 14 contests with 4 KOs. This is a major move up in class for Pagan who hopes this season to box and eliminator for the commonwealth championship.

Making up this Championship bill is Scottish Champion Eddie Doyle, JP McGuiness and upcoming propects Leon Roberts and Martin Taylor

Tickets are on sale from the boxers or by calling 01698 33 88 88 for Debit / Visa payments and are priced at £40 unreserved, £60 Reserved ringside and £100 VIP Inner Ringside

For further information please contact Paul Graham on 07801 73 55 98 or CornishvSexton@gmail.com

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Bradley Pryce, Connor Law