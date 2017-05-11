Stokes Expecting Tough Test

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Tom Stokes believes he will be given the toughest test of his career so far when he steps in the ring against Paul Hilz over eight rounds on BCB Promotions’ ‘The Next Step’ show at the Holiday Inn, Birmingham, this Friday.

The unbeaten 22-year-old has won his first eight contests and the only thing lacking from his flawless record is a stoppage. Stokes told BCB-Promotions.com he is hoping to change that on Friday night against the 35 year-old from Essex who himself has never been stopped.

“I would like to get the stoppage,” Stokes admitted. “That is the one thing that is missing on my record so I would like to get one under my belt but I won’t get carried away with that and I will stay focused on just winning the fight.

“I do think it will be my biggest challenge so far. He has a winning record which is one thing, and he will be coming here looking for the win so I know I will have to be at my best.”

Hilz will be fighting at his lowest weight for the middleweight clash, having previously boxed at Light Heavyweight and Super Middleweight and Stokes feels that gives him an advantage.

“I think him coming down in weight will benefit me for sure,” he’d added. “We were meant to be boxing at 11’6 but that’s been moved up to 11’10 so he must be struggling to make the weight. I can make the weight easy so I don’t have to worry about how I am going to lose the pounds. I am not bothered about him carrying more power than my past opponents because I have sparred plenty of guys his size.

“I haven’t seen much of him to be honest so I will have a quick look on YouTube to see what he is about but I know what I am about and I know what I can do. I am focused on me and how I perform and not on my opponent.”

The West Bromwich pugilist will be fighting alongside his brother, Josh, for the first time in his career and he believes it will be a brilliant night for them and their family watching on in Birmingham.

“It is great to be boxing alongside my brother for the first time. It is exciting and we are taking all our family and friends along to see it. It should be a great night for us. My brother and I used to be in different gyms but now we train together and we do a lot outside the gym together such as going on runs and pushing each other. Having him there beside me motivates me, we definitely have that competitive streak between us.

“I am looking forward to boxing back in Birmingham. It is a nice venue and it was a good night the last time I was there. It is ideal being so close to home because I can take a big support with me and get the victory in front of them.”

Stokes is hoping to use this fight to impress and ensure his next contest will be for the Midlands Area Title. The youngster is keen to stick with the longer rounds and try and push himself onto English Title level as soon as possible.

“The next step I want is definitely the Midlands area title. I want to use this fight to put on a show and put in a performance that will earn me that shot at the Midlands title. This fight is another eight rounder so it will be good to get the experience of doing that distance again here.

“I prefer the longer fights. I work hard in training to make sure I am ready and then the fight itself becomes the easy bit. The more rounds gives me a bigger window to get into the fight and get my rhythm going and show people my skills.

“I was supposed to be boxing for the Midlands belt this time but for some reason that didn’t materialise. It was meant to be against Tyler Denny and I think he needed to get the six rounds in before he was allowed to box for it but I think he has done that now so hopefully we can get it on. I want to get the Midlands and then just keep pushing forward. I believe I can go for the English belt and then carry on to the British Friday’s three fight dinner show at the Holiday Inn Birmingham sees both Stokes brothers on the card

Tom is joined by his elder brother Josh, who is also sponsored by Alliance Scaffolding in Oldbury.

The third fight of the evening sees super featherweight prospects Leon Gower and Jack Summers go head to head.

Former IBF World Cruiserweight Champion and Sky Sports pundit, Glenn McCrory, will also be in attendance. McCrory, a former British and Commonwealth Champion and now after dinner speaker, will be looking back on his career both in and out of the ring.

Tickets are £65 VIP to include a two-course meal whilst a handful of £35 standard tickets have today been released.

Call 07572 675 210 or 07786 182 526 to book.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game