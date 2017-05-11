Summers In Confident Mood

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Jack Summers is in confident mood ahead of his eight round clash with fellow prospect, Leon Gower, this weekend.

The pair clash on BCB Promotions’ The Next Step at the Holiday Inn Birmingham on Friday.

Gower has won all three of his pro contests to date but hasn’t fought for almost 12 months whilst Summers has won three of his four opening professional fights and is coming off an impressive victory over Tamworth’s Louis Fielding earlier this year.

“I’m ready for Friday now,” Summers told BCB-Promotions.com. “Training has gone as expected; great rounds in the bank and good fitness.

“I don’t know alot about Gower other than he is 3-0.

“I took this fight because its beneficial to me and will open doors for my career in the future. I went into the fight with Louis Fielding with the gameplan to out box him and have a good work rate and it paid off for me and my team.

“I have been working hard and getting the rounds in, I feel more than capable to fight over eight rounds.

“I’m not sure what fight to expect but I am ready for war so I will take it as it comes. I think beat him on points.”

Friday’s three fight dinner show at the Holiday Inn Birmingham also sees the Stokes brothers on the card

Tom and Josh, who are sponsored by Alliance Scaffolding in Oldbury, are both in action.

Former IBF World Cruiserweight Champion and Sky Sports pundit, Glenn McCrory, will also be in attendance. McCrory, a former British and Commonwealth Champion and now after dinner speaker, will be looking back on his career both in and out of the ring.

Tickets are £65 VIP to include a two-course meal. A handful of standard £35 tickets have today been released. Call 07572 675 210 or 07786 182 526 to book.

Tags: jack summers