Top Rank Unveils New Digital Series, CAMP LIFE

CAMP LIFE, the new digital series produced by Top Rank®, will make its debut later this week with a four-part feature on undefeated two-division world champion and top pound for pound fighter TERENCE “Bud” CRAWFORD.

Designed to give a behind-the-scenes look at training camps of fighters in the Top Rank stable, CAMP LIFE gives fans a real taste of training camp as fighters prepare for their battles. CAMP LIFE will be distributed on various platforms, including Facebook, Top Rank’s You Tube channel, Twitter and Top Rank’s website..

In CAMP LIFE: TERENCE CRAWFORD, viewers take a journey to Colorado Springs, where Crawford, surrounded by family, trainers and sparring partners, prepares for his May 20 defense of his unified World Boxing Organization (WBO) / World Boxing Council (WBC) / Ring magazine titles against former Olympic gold medalist and top-rated contender FÉLIX DÍAZ in a marquee all-action fight..

The fight will take place at Madison Square Garden’s main arena and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing®, beginning at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT.

Here’s a preview of the Top Rank-produced four-part series CAMP LIFE: TERENCE CRAWFORD. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHdiKTCHM2Y.

