Jamie Cox vs Lewis Taylor set for big Sheffield card

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Jamie Cox will face Lewis Taylor for the WBA Inter-Continental Super-Middleweight title on his Matchroom Boxing debut at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Saturday May 27, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Cox signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn last month and is set to meet Rocky Fielding this summer as mandatory challenger for the British Super-Middleweight title.

The unbeaten Swindon ace is in Fuerteventura sparring with Bramall Lane headliner and IBF World Welterweight champion Kell Brook, and Hearn has made it clear that the Lord Lonsdale belt is not the only target with the WBA Inter-Continental strap opening doors for major honours for the 30 year old.

Former English Middleweight champion Taylor has mixed in good company having taken with the likes of Eamonn O’Kane and Tommy Langford the distance, and Cox is looking forward to fighting on Sky Sports for the first time.

“My profile will go through the roof with Matchroom and it’s really exciting,” said Cox. “The world of Boxing has all eyes on the UK right now.

“We’ve just put on the biggest show in the world at Wembley Stadium and that was down to Eddie. The future is very exciting and I’ve got the platform to be part of something very big.”

Cox and Taylor clash on a huge night of boxing as Brook defends his IBF strap against highly rated American mandatory challenger Errol Spence.

George Groves faces Fedor Chudinov for the vacant WBA World Super-Middleweight title and Dave Allen clashing with Lenroy Thomas for the vacant Commonwealth Heavyweight title.

Tickets for the night are still on general sale priced as follows: tiered seating at £40, £60 and £80 and pitch seats at £80, £100, £150 and £200 –VIP Packages are sold out.

Tickets are on sale from Sheffield United’s Box Office at http://www.sufc.co.uk/tickets/, on 0114 253 7200 and in person from the box office at Bramall Lane – all tickets purchased from Sheffield United are subject to a 10 per cent booking fee.

Face value tickets for May 27 are also be available from http://www.stubhub.co.uk/matchroom-boxing-tickets/ . StubHub is the official ticket partner and marketplace of Matchroom Boxing and Anthony Joshua.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Jamie Cox, Lewis Taylor