Melvina Lathan & referee/retired boxer Randy Neumann Ring 8 Guest Speakers Tuesday, May 16

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Former New York State Athletic Commission Chairperson Melvina Lathan and referee/retired boxer Randy Neumann (31-7, 11 KOs) Randy Neumann Ring 8’s guest speakers at its May meeting this coming Tuesday night, May 16 (7 p.m. ET start), at O’Neill’s Restaurant, located at 64-21 53rd Drive, Maspeth, NY 11378.

This Ring 8 monthly meeting is sponsored by DiBella Entertainment and Top Rank.

“Ring 8 is fortunate to have two fascinating speakers this month who will share their vast experience with us,” Ring 8 president Jack Hirsch said. “Melvina Lathan was a world class judge for years before heading the New York State Athletic commission. She is still involved in the sport in various capacities. Randy Neumann was a heavyweight of note in the 1970’s who boxed a main event at Madison Square Garden against Jerry Quarry. Later he would become one of the best-known referees in boxing working major fights involving Mike Tyson and other champions.”

ABOUT RING 8: Ring 8 became the eighth subsidiary of what was then known as the National Veteran Boxers Association – hence, RING 8 – and today the organization’s motto remains: Boxers Helping Boxers.

RING 8 is fully committed to supporting less fortunate people in the boxing community who may require assistance in terms of paying rent, medical expenses, or whatever justifiable need.

Go on line to www.Ring8ny.com for more information about RING 8, the largest group of its kind in the United States with more than 350 members. Annual membership dues is only $30.00 and each member is entitled to a buffet dinner at RING 8 monthly meetings, excluding July and August. All active boxers, amateur and professional, with a current boxing license or book are entitled to a complimentary RING 8 yearly membership. Guests of Ring 8 members are welcome at a cost of only $7.00 per person.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game