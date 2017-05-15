Mykal Fox to take on Daniel Sostre

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

On Saturday night June 3rd, undefeated junior welterweight Mykal Fox take on battle-tested Daniel Sostre in the main event of a nine-bout card at the Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, Maryland

The card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Fox of Forestville, Maryland has become a popular headline attraction in the Beltway

The 21 year-old Fox has a record of 13-0 with four knockouts.

The three-year professional has continuously stepped up the competition, and will be making his seventh start at the Rosecroft Raceway, and is coming off a eight-round majority decision over Tre’Sean Wiggins on February 11th.

Sostre of Highland, New York via Vega Baja, Puerto Rico has a record of 13-12-1 with five knockouts.

The 33 year-old is a 12 year veteran, and is known for fighting top competition.

Fox will mark the 11th undefeated opponent that Sostre has faced.

Sostre has wins over Kenny Galarza (16-3), Chris Gilbert (11-0), Jay Krupp (14-3), Tommy Rainone (12-2), Mike Ruiz (8-2) & Broderick Antoine (2-0).

Sostre will be looking to get back in the win column after dropping his last three fights to fighter’s who have a combined record of 45-2-1. In his last bout, Sostre dropped an eight-round majority decision to Derrick Cuevas (12-0-1) on December 10th in Catono, Puerto Rico.

In six-round bouts:

Luther Smith (8-1, 7 KO’s) of Bowie, Maryland battles an opponent to be named in a cruiserweight bout.

Greg Outlaw, Jr. (2-0) of Bowie, Maryland will fight an opponent to be named in a lightweight bout.

Marcus Bates (6-0-1, 6 KO’s) of Washington, DC will fight Roberto Pucheta (10-10-1, 6 KO’s) of Jalisco, Mexico in a super bantamweight tussle.

In four-round bouts:

Justin Hurd (2-0, 1 KO) of Accokeek, Maryland takes on Jonathan Garcia (4-15-1,1 KO) of Aguada, Puerto Rico in a junior middleweight bout.

Tyrek Irby (2-0, 1 KO) of Forestville, Maryland battles Brandon Sanudo (5-3, 2 KO’s) of San Felipe, Mexico in a junior welterweight contest.

Malik Loften of Suitland, Maryland makes his pro debut against an opponent to be named in a featherweight contest.

Lamont McLaughlin (0-1) of Philadelphia boxes against Jessie Singletary (0-2) of Washington, DC in a super middleweight fight.

Jordan Peters (1-0-1) of Washington, DC will take on an Bryan Perez Nevarez (2-6-1, 1 KO) of Carolina, Puerto Rico in a super bantamweight contest.

Tickets are on sale for $75, $60 and $40 at www.kpboxing.com or by calling 301-899-2430

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Daniel Sostre, Mykal Fox