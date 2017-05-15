Undefeated Kash Farooq going down a storm in Glasgow

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Glasgow’s Kash Farooq has made an impressive start to the year with two excellent points’ victories, picking up the British Challenge Bantamweight belt in the process. The Scottish stylist returns to the ring on June 3 at Paisley’s Lagoon Centre as he continues to work his way towards a major title contest.

Kash (Ukashir) weighed in on the year he has had so far which included an impressive victory against Scottish Champion Scott Allan.

“I think I’ve had a great year so far, especially with the Scott Allan fight which was shown live on STV.

“The Scott Allan fight gave me a lot of publicity which I’m really grateful for. I got to show off my skills to all of Scotland which has been a massive boost for me.”

Farooq has been working under the tutelage of highly rated trainer Craig Dickson. The Bantamweight prospect opened up about life at the Renfrewshire base.

“Every day I spend working with Craig Dickson is a treat.

“Craig pushes you to the max and I feel he gives me the best advice.

“My training is always improving with Craig as he’s always got me thinking about ever punch I throw and how to throw it. I am adapting to more of a professional style now and the results are coming.”

Farooq will face a good level of competition again on June 3 at Paisley’s Lagoon Centre and has eyed a step up in class in the latter part of 2017.

He said, “I would like to win the Scottish title and then hopefully I can step up to British level after that. That is my aim for the remainder of the year”

Tickets for Kash Farooq’s next contest are available directly from Kash through social media or by visiting the Saltire Boxing Gym in Johnstone.

