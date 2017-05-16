Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna headlines on Saturday, June 10th

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Welterweight contender Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna will headline a stacked card on Saturday, June 10th at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The show is promoted by Rising Star Promotions.

LaManna of Millville, New Jersey will compete in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

The 25 year-old LaManna has a record of 22-2 with nine knockouts.

LaManna won his first 16 bouts, where enjoyed wins over Ashanti Gibbs and Jamaal Davis.

After suffering his first professional defeat to undefeated middleweight prospect Antoine Douglas, LaManna ripped off five consecutive victories that was highlighted by by a 4th round stoppage over Kendal Mena (20-3).

On September 15, 2016, LaManna engaged in a hotly contested bout with undefeated Dusty Hernandez Harrison in Philadelphia. The bout, which was for the USBA Welterweight title was a close fight and LaManna fought well, but came up just short via unanimous decision.

LaManna will be looking for his 2nd consecutive victory, as in his last bout, he won a one-sided eight round unanimous decision over Ecuadorian veteran Eduardo Flores on January 28th at The Claridge.

This will be LaManna’s 5th appearance, and 15th start in Atlantic City.

“I’m happy to be back in the ring, I was supposed to fight on April 14th, but unfortunately the promoters did not live up to their word so I ended up not fighting. I gone through some personal issues that kept me down and out for a while, but I bounced back. I’m now with a new teacher Mr. Charles Johnson, leading my training. Charles has shown be a new side of boxing that I’ve never been around and I can’t wait to show it on June 10th. I feel like I have a whole new start.””I was strongly considering stepping out of the promotion field, but it’s obvious that what I’m doing is working, so why give myself up to someone else. I’m keeping myself busy and gaining knowledge and experience, while at the same time packing The Claridge Hotel and fighting in front of my fans. I’m a strong believer in “If you want things done right, you got to do it on your own”.

LaManna’s opponent will be announced shortly,

In the eight-round co-feature, it will be a battle of New Jersey based welterweight’s as local favorite Anthony “Juice” Young will take on Juan “The Beast” Rodriguez.

Young of Atlantic City has a record of 16-2 with six knockouts.

Young is a six-year professional and is coming off a career best performance against Samuel Amoako (21-13, 15 KO’s). That bout took place on March 11th. The 29 year-old will be making his 10th appearance in Atlantic City and 3rd at The Claridge.

Rodriguez of Union City, New Jersey has a record of 13-4 with five knockouts.

Rodriguez is an eight-year professional who has wins over Greg Jackson (3-0-1), and in his last bout he took an eight-round split decision in a all out war over Alex Perez (18-2) on August 27, 2016 in Bayonne, New Jersey.

“This is going to be a great fight card! You have Thomas who’s on the edge of getting another big opportunity and the Young/Rodriguez fight is a all out Crossroads.” Debra LaManna, President of Rising Star Promotions.

“Not to mention the under card. Ennis, Smith, Thomas all these fighters have tremendous fan bases and they can really fight. I expect great match ups on this card and the fans will really get their moneys worth.”

In six-round bouts:

Jaron Ennis (10-0, 8 KO’s) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a Welterweight bout.

Gabriel Pham (8-1, 4 KO’s) of Pleasantville, NJ will take on an opponent to be named in a super middleweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Donald Smith (4-0, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia will take on Sidell Blocker (1-7-1) of Pleasantville, NJ in a super featherweight bout.

Rocco Salimbene (1-0) of Waretown, NJ will fight pro debuting Marcus Lugo of Vineland, NJ in a New Jersey lightweight bout.

Chris Thomas (6-0, 3 KO’s) of Toms River, NJ will take of rough and rugged Dawond Pickney (1-4-2) of Hot Springs, Arkansas. Pickney’s last outing at the Claridge, he dropped a very close MD defeat to Philadelphia’s Greg Jackson (7-3-1 2 KO’s).

Elijah Vines (3-0, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia will take on Henry Tyrone Page (0-4) of Batesville, Arkansas in a junior middleweight title.

Tickets for this great evening of boxing are priced at $150, $125, $100, $80 and $55 and can be purchased at www.rspboxing.com

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: thomas lamanna