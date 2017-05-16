This Time, the Loser Wins

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Well it’s been a fair few exciting months in the sport of boxing, most of it has been dissected, discussed and argued about across all the ponds and excitement has turned to the massive heavyweight clash happening on Saturday, but I’m here to talk about something else.

A while back I wrote an article to drum up a bit of support for a boxer called Darryl Sharp, he’s a local lad from Middleton (Manchester) who would be classed as a journeyman. As was pointed out by a few people, he has a losing record and isn’t destined for World titles. Well for those that did, you kind of missed the point and obviously didn’t look any further than Boxrec as ‘Razor’ is possibly one of the most underrated boxers by the fans and is unable to secure tickets to become the ‘home’ fighter. He will tell you himself he deserves some of the losses on his record but for an away fighter he’s done rather well and more than a few people will tell you there should be a few more in the win column

.

This is a problem we see with a lot of so called ‘journeymen.’ They’re dismissed because of a record in a sport that always has (and always will) favours the ‘draw’ and as such are missing out on some cracking talent that may not fight on a world bill but will have you on the edge of your seat and whooping like a madman (or is that just me.)

Which leads me to my main point as I’m gutted to have missed Darryl’s last fight, a bout he took at 5 days notice and jumped up 2 weights to face John Telford at Super Middleweight, a fight he would surely get beaten (if not beaten up) in, but would get a wage from, well Mr ‘only there to make up the numbers’ (as someone once said to me) upset the odds once again and boxed brilliantly to a unanimous points decision win showing once again that given a chance he could upset a lot of apple carts.

Additionaly I originally wrote this just to make a point that sometimes upsets do happen and it’s good to see the so called ‘journeymen’ getting the nod every once in a while. I’ve since found out that due to a pull out by Nathan Wheatley, Darryl has gotten the nod to face Ben Sharp for the middleweight Central Area title at Bowlers on 27th May. This is a massive, massive opportunity but one which him and his trainer thinks he can pull off if he sticks to boxing and doesn’t get dragged into a brawl. I’ll be there with the missus and kids (you’ll spot us as my lad will have his Razor Sharpe top on) I hope some of you can join us and witness a great win (I won’t say upset as I believe it’s his for the taking as well) and the start of a journey for a man that really does box for the love of this sport.

For anyone interested please contact Darryl via twitter or Kieran on 07907 056 211

Also on the card will be Heywoods own Kombat Lee Clayton, The Real Deal Dylan Moran, Danny The Tasmanian devil Craven, the always excellent cereal killer George Brennan and a local Manchester Derby with Jake Bulger taking on Jamie Quinn. Plus a lot more. Never one to Disappoint Farrell’s show will feature 15 fights with 3 for titles. Tickets start at the low price of £25.00 for unreserved going up to £85.00 for VIP (£35 and £65 in between).

I’ll be there I hope you will too.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Darryl Sharp