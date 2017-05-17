Carlos Rosario ready for 1st headlining appearance this Friday

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Lightweight Carlos Rosario is ready for his headlining appearance this Friday night when he takes on Josh Davis in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.

The show is promoted by King’s Promotions. (1st bout 6:30 PM; Doors 6 PM)

Rosario of Pennsauken, New Jersey, has a record of 7-1 with four knockouts, and has won seven consecutive since dropping his pro debut.

“Everything is going great. I am just winding down, losing the last couple of pounds , and I will be ready on Friday, said Rosario on Tuesday night.

In Davis, he is fighting his toughest opponent, but 26 year-old Rosario is ready for for whatever the Washington, DC native will bring.

“Even though he has an impressive record (10-1, 4 KO’s), I do not know a lot about him. His record is actually better then mine. I am fighting at home but I still feel that I am the underdog. I think this is a fight that could go all eight-rounds, and I am looking forward to that as I have never gone that distance.”

Rosario, who has won seven consecutive fights has been slowly moving up the card and now finds himself in the main event.

“That has not hit me yet that I am the main event fighter. I just continue to fight and my team has done a good job of finding me the right fights. I am gaining more confidence with each fight and my opponents continue to get better.”

Rosario has been in the gym since age 10 but did not start to competing until he was 18. He then embarked on a 28 fight amateur career.

The full-time corrections officer is taking his boxing career one step at a time, but he is seeing improvement in every fight.

“As long as I keep winning, and stay consistent, I can maybe fight for a minor title this year.”

“I hope the fans come out. I have never been in a bad fight. Sometimes it’s not about winning. I want the fans to say that I am one of their favorite fighters to watch.”

In the co-feature, Amir Shabazz (4-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will take on Antowyan Aikens (10-3-1, 1 KO) of Atlantic City, NJ in a six-round light heavyweight bout.

Also in six-round bouts:

Tyrone Crawley, Jr (6-0) of Philadelphia will take on Juan Rodriguez (7-6, 5 KO’s) of Manasa, Virginia in a lightweight fight.

David Gonzales (8-2, 2 KO’s) of Philadelphia will look to get back in the win column when he battles Darius Ervin (4-1) of Los Angeles, California in a junior welterweight bout.

Steven Ortiz (5-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia takes on Hector Rivera (3-1, 2 KO’s) of San Juan, Puerto Rico in a lightweight bout.

Anthony Burgin (10-3, 2 KO’s) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a lightweight bout

Thomas Velasquez (8-0, 5 KO’s) of Philadelphia will battle Brandon Sanudo (5-3, 2 KO’s) of Baja California, Mexico in a lightweight bout.

In four-round Bouts:

Vincent Floyd (2-2-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will square off with Rafael Montalvo (3-3, 3 KO’s) of St. Clair, PA.

Antonio Allen (0-5) will take on Demetrius Williams (0-2) in a battle of Philadelphia based junior welterweights looking for their first win.

Lucas Dos Santos (2-0, 2 KO’s) of Miami, Florida will battle an opponent to be named in a welterweight bout.

Rounding out the card will be a four round junior welterweight bout between Titos Gosalves of Philadelphia (0-1) and pro debuting Gerardo Martinez of Phoenixville, PA.

Tickets for this great night of boxing can be purchased at www.2300arena.com for $100, $75 and $50

THE WEIGH IN WILL BE THIS THURSDAY, MAY 18 AT THE STADIUM HOLIDAY INN AT 5:30 PM

