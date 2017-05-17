Floyd Mayweather Jr graces York Hall

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR became the latest boxing superstar to grace the spiritual home of British boxing tonight.

The fight legend made a shock appearance at York Hall, Bethnal Green to check out his fighter Gervonta Davis.

‘The Tank’ who defends his IBF super-featherweight crown against Liam Walsh at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday night performed a public workout.

Mayweather, who retired with a stunning 49-0, was chased by fans when he arrived at the venue in London’s East End before relaxing with the boxer he promotes.

Moments earlier underdog Walsh had performed and is ready to cause an upset after a 16 week training camp.

Walsh said: “The intensity increased slowly. If I had a ten week camp it would have been intense from the off.

“I say I have been training hard for four months, but I train all year round. I was even running the day after Klimov and I’m ready.

“He is getting a lot of media because Mayweather says he is the future of boxing.

“Some people just think it’s true and just at follow along instead of having their own thoughts and believe everything they’re told.

“For me he looks very good and there is no doubt he’s a world class fighter, but there are still a lot of questions to be asked.”

All floor seating at the Copper Box Arena has now SOLD OUT.

Remaining tickets are available from www.seetickets.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game