Full card shaping up for Friday’s King’s Promotions boxing event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia
This Friday night, May 19th, Carlos Rosario will take on Josh Davis in a scheduled eight-round lightweight bout that will headline a terrific night at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.
The show is promoted by King’s Promotions.
Rosario of Pennsauken, New Jersey, has a record of 7-1 with four knockouts, and has won seven consecutive since dropping his pro debut.
The 26 year-old is a three-year professional, and has wins over Victor Vasquez (4-1), Bobby Hornsby (8-1), and his last outing when he stopped Lance Williams on March 11 in Philadelphia.
Davis, also 26, fights out of Washington, D.C., and brings in a respectable record of 10-1 with four knockouts.
The six-year professional will be making his first start in 18 months. Davis, who has won six straight is coming off a four round unanimous decision over Justin Lopez on November 12, 2015.
In the six-round co-feature, it will be a battle of light heavyweight’s as Amir Shabazz (4-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will take on Antowyan Aikens (10-3-1, 1 KO) of Atlantic City.
Also in six-round bouts:
Tyrone Crawley, Jr (6-0) of Philadelphia will take on Juan Rodriguez (7-6, 5 KO’s) of Manasa, Virginia in a lightweight fight.
David Gonzales (8-2, 2 KO’s) of Philadelphia will look to get back in the win column when he battles Darius Ervin (4-1) of Los Angeles, California in a junior welterweight bout.
Steven Ortiz (5-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia takes on Hector Rivera (3-1, 2 KO’s) of San Juan, Puerto Rico in a lightweight bout.
Anthony Burgin (10-3, 2 KO’s) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a lightweight bout
Thomas Velasquez (8-0, 5 KO’s) of Philadelphia will battle Brandon Sanudo (5-3, 2 KO’s) of Baja California, Mexico in a lightweight bout.
In four-round Bouts:
Vincent Floyd (2-2-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will square off with Rafael Montalvo (3-3, 3 KO’s) of St. Clair, PA.
Antonio Allen (0-5) will take on Demetrius Williams (0-2) in a battle of Philadelphia based junior welterweights looking for their first win.
Lucas Dos Santos (2-0, 2 KO’s) of Miami, Florida will battle an opponent to be named in a welterweight bout.
Rounding out the card will be a four round junior welterweight bout between Titos Gosalves of Philadelphia (0-1) and pro debuting Gerardo Martinez of Phoenixville, PA.
Tickets for this great night of boxing can be purchased at www.2300arena.com for $100, $75 and $50
THE WEIGH IN WILL BE THIS THURSDAY, MAY 18 AT THE STADIUM HOLIDAY INN AT 5:30 PM
