Staffordshire’s finest will be in action in July as BCB Promotions return to Fenton Manor for a night of professional boxing.

‘Pride of the Potteries’ – on Saturday, 15th July – features unbeaten Stoke trio Luke Caci, Kieron McLaren and Owen Jobburn.

Cruierweight Caci is back in action after recently recording his second successive professional victory – a deserved points win over Mitch Mitchell. The 27 year-old debuted at Fenton Manor and will be looking to make it a hat-trick of pro wins.

McLaren, who is now operating at lightweight, has accumulated ten pro wins to date and will be looking to push on in 2017 and stake a claim for a shot at a Midlands Area Title.

Super welterweight Jobburn has recorded two of his three pro wins to date at Fenton Manor.

Stafford welterweight Rob Hunt also features. The former Midlands Champion will compete in his 32nd professional contest with hopes of again fighting for a Midlands strap in the not too distant future.

Another former Midlands Area Welterweight Champion, Craig Morris, has also been added to the bill. Ludlow’s only professional boxer lost his area title last time out but will be looking for a swift return to winning ways.

Winsford welterweight, Nathan Clarke, and unbeaten Swadlincote super lightweight, Connor Parker, complete the card.

Tickets are priced at £30 for Standard unreserved tickets or £60 VIP Ringside. They are available by calling the boxer direct or 07734 118 041. Pride of the Potteries takes place at Fenton Manor Leisure Centre, Stoke-on-Trent, ST4 2RR on Saturday, 15th July.

