A quartet of Black Country fighters are set to serve up an appetising Sunday afternoon of professional boxing.

Dudley’s Ryan ‘Tank’ Aston, Old Hill’s Manny Zaber, Coseley’s Tommy Ghent and Kingswinford’s Danny Ball all feature on BCB Promotions’ ‘Sunday Best’ at the Copthorne Hotel Merry Hill-Dudley on 23rd July.

Tank, now managed by Errol Johnson and trained by Richie Ghent and Joby Clayton, made his eagerly awaited ring return in April. The middleweight blew away the cobwebs with a shut-out victory over Deividas Sajauka in his hometown. After joining the BCB stable, Aston has his sights on major honours in 2017.

Super featherweight Zaber defeated Ricky Leach back in March and, like Aston, is hoping to compete for titles as the year progresses.

Tommy Ghent makes a welcome return to the ring after a near four-year absence. Trained by brother, Richie, the welterweight will be looking to make waves in the paid ranks after racking up five wins between 2011 – 2013. The Rock n Rolla’s return will certainly have Midlands fight fans purring after a stellar amateur career and a solid start to life as a professional boxer.

Danny Ball will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of elder brother, Jamie. The super welterweight has honed his skills in the white collar game and now, under the watchful eye of Richie Ghent will be looking to emulate his sibling, who was crowned Midlands Area Champion during a 15-fight undefeated professional career.

Tickets are priced at £35 for Standard unreserved tickets or £60 ringside to include a two-course Sunday Lunch. They are available by calling 01384 482 882 or by calling the boxers direct.

