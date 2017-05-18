Victory Prospects Continue on the Fast Track – Ennis & Sanchez Score Wins

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

KENSINGTON, MARYLAND – May 17, 2017 – Victory Boxing Promotions is keeping with its promise to keep its top prospects busy, with Jaron “Boots” Ennis (11-0, 9KO) and Carlos “El Tiburon” Sanchez (13-0, 12KO) stepping into the ring in Virginia and Mexico over the weekend.

Ennis’ bout, which was scheduled for six rounds, was the fourth this year for the highly-touted prospect. He faced journeyman Eduardo Flores (25-27-3, 15KO), stopping him in the fourth round. The fight was a learning experience for Ennis, who has faced increasingly more experienced competition in his last three fights. Flores has bouts with Egis Kavaliauskas, Brad Solomon, Kermit Cintron under his belt, and gave boxing fans in attendance at the Masonic Temple in Norfolk, Virginia a good show before having the fight stopped by the referee at 1:57 of the fourth round due to an accumulation of unanswered punches. Ennis wasted no time in returning to the gym, where he trains with his father, “Bozy” Ennis, to prepare for his next bout, June 10th in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It is the first of four bouts already scheduled into the third quarter of 2017. The welterweight sensation has stayed busy, racking up eleven wins in thirteen months.

“This is what we’ve planned for Victory Boxing’s prospects,” said Victory Boxing Promoter Chris Middendorf. “We want to keep them busy and keep them learning. Boots is a special talent, and we want to get him in the ring and in front of his fans as much as possible.”

Carlos “El Tiburon” Sanchez returned to his hometown of San Felipe, Mexico for the first time since his January 2016 professional debut, facing Ivan “Tigre” Chevelas, a veteran of 33 fights. Scheduled for six rounds, the fight ended in the fourth, with Carlos dropping Chevelas twice en route to landing a barrage of punches, which prompted the referee to wave off the fight. Sanchez has also been busy, racking up thirteen wins in just 19 months.

Victory Boxing Promotions has a busy summer ahead. One of the promotion’s most promising prospects (and 2017 high school graduate), welterweight Brandun Lee (2-0, 2KO) is back in action June 1st in Phoenix, and flyweight Manuel Flores makes his professional debut this Saturday in Palm Springs.

