King’s Promotions card featuring Carlos Rosario against Josh Davis to air live on Eleven Sports at 8pmET

King’s Promotions is pleased to announce that Tonight’s big card will air LIVE on Eleven Sports

The two-hour broadcast will air this TONIGHT from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia as Carlos Rosario (7-1, 4 KO’s) of Pennsauken, Nee Jersey battles Josh Davis (10-1, 4 KO’s) of Washington, D.C. in a lightweight bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

The live broadcast will begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

“We are very excited to be able to bring this great event to the fans around the country,” said Kings Promotions CEO Marshall Kauffman.

“This should be a terrific card, and great fighters in very competitive fights will be featured on this broadcast. Fights from Philadelphia always deliver excitement, and we are looking forward to showcasing these fights to the great boxing fans all over the country.”

In the six-round co-feature, it will be a battle of light heavyweight’s as Amir Shabazz (4-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will take on Antowyan Aikens (10-3-1, 1 KO) of Atlantic City.

About ELEVEN SPORTS:

Founded in 2015, ELEVEN SPORTS is an award winning global sports provider dedicated to delivering world-class international and domestic sports and lifestyle entertainment. Initial launches include multiple channels across select domestic markets with each country receiving up to 4,000 hours of live coverage of premium sporting events annually, along with news, comprehensive analysis, digital content and local programming. The channels are 24/7, multiscreen, full HD and locally produced to the highest international production standards, with local language commentary.

Among the many providers, Eleven Sports is available on DirecTV channel 623, Verizon Fios Channel 597, Cablevison channel 1159

A jam packed undercard as been assembled, and in six-round bouts:

Tyrone Crawley, Jr (6-0) of Philadelphia will take on Juan Rodriguez (7-6, 5 KO’s) of Haymarket, Virginia in a lightweight fight.

Steven Ortiz (5-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia takes on Hector Rivera (3-1, 2 KO’s) of San Juan, Puerto Rico in a lightweight bout.

Thomas Velasquez (8-0, 5 KO’s) of Philadelphia will battle Brandon Sanudo (5-3, 2 KO’s) of Baja California, Mexico in a lightweight bout.

In four-round Bouts:

Vincent Floyd (2-2-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will square off with Rafael Montalvo (3-3, 3 KO’s) of St. Clair, PA.

Antonio Allen (0-5) will take on Demetrius Williams (0-2) in a battle of Philadelphia based junior welterweights looking for their first win.

Rounding out the card will be a four round junior welterweight bout between Titos Gosalves of Philadelphia (0-1) and pro debuting Gerardo Martinez of Phoenixville, PA.

Tickets for this great night of boxing can be purchased at www.2300arena.com for $100, $75 and $50

Two-division world champion, Danny Garcia will be in attendance.

