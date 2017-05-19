Marrero hires Galante as manager

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Rising Junior Welterweight Cristobal ‘Bazooka’ Marrero (4-0, 2KO’s, New London, CT) has bolstered his camp by hiring A.J. Galante as his manager.

Galante, of Danbury, CT, has been managing and advising professional boxers for 6 years. In addition to Marrero, Galante currently manages Omar ‘The Beast’ Bordoy (1-0, Danbury, CT) and is an adviser to Frank ‘Notorious’ Galarza (17-2-2, 11KO’s, Brooklyn, NY). He notably managed the career of Delvin Rodriguez (29-4-4, 16KO’s, Danbury, CT) from his fight of the year against Pawel Wolak in 2011, to his HBO Main Event bout against Miguel Cotto in 2013.

Galante thinks with a good plan in place, the sky is the limit for the 22 year old Marrero. “I’m really excited and appreciative to be hired by Cristobal. It’s always humbling when somebody of his talent and caliber seeks you and wants you to be part of their team. He has all the tools, the hunger, amateur experience (82 fights), and personality to be a star. I’ve been brought onboard to monitor and add structure to his camp, and map out the future both for the short and long term. I’m looking forward to working with and building a successful relationship with his promoter, Jimmy Burchfield and CES, one of the most respected names in professional boxing.”

In speaking with Marrero, it’s clear to see he is optimistic on his future. “My Dad and I have followed A.J. and have seen the great things he has been doing with everybody that he handles, as well as his gym and amateur program. When we met with him the first time, we left knowing this was a guy we could trust, and has what it takes to take me to the next level, we knew we had to hire him. He is a man of his word and I’m so excited about some of the ideas he has for my career. It just makes me hungrier!”

His hunger will be on display on Friday June 9 at the Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island, as ‘Bazooka’ aims to extend his undefeated record to 5-0 against fellow undefeated prospect Miguel Ortiz (2-0, 1KO, Springfield, MA). Tickets are priced at $47, $102, $127 & $152, and are available online at CESBOXING.COM or by Phone at 401-724-2253.

