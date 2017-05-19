TwitterFacebook

Weights from Philadelphia

Write For Us

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Weights for Friday night’s King’s Promotions fight card at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia

Carlos Rosario 130.7 – Joshua Davis 131.5
Antowyan Aikens 172,2 – Amir Shabazz 174.2
Thomas Velasquez 134.4 – Brandon Salvo 142
Tyrone Crawley, Jr. 143.6 – Juan Rodriguez 139.3
Steven Ortiz 143.7 – Hector Rivera 133.8
Tito Gosalves 136.7 – Gerardo Martinez 136.3
Vincent Floyd 146.8 – Rafael Montalvo 148.0
Antonio Allen 141.3 – Demtris Williams 141.9

Promoter: King’s Promotions

Venue: 2300 Arena

1st Bell: 6:30 PM (doors 6 PM)

Tickets for this great night of boxing can be purchased at www.2300arena.com for $100, $75 and $50

To comment on this article or more Ringnews24 articles please Register Here. After registering please Click Here to leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks, Rob Day and Lee Skavydis.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to contact us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US