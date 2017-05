Weights from Philadelphia

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Weights for Friday night’s King’s Promotions fight card at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia

Carlos Rosario 130.7 – Joshua Davis 131.5

Antowyan Aikens 172,2 – Amir Shabazz 174.2

Thomas Velasquez 134.4 – Brandon Salvo 142

Tyrone Crawley, Jr. 143.6 – Juan Rodriguez 139.3

Steven Ortiz 143.7 – Hector Rivera 133.8

Tito Gosalves 136.7 – Gerardo Martinez 136.3

Vincent Floyd 146.8 – Rafael Montalvo 148.0

Antonio Allen 141.3 – Demtris Williams 141.9

Promoter: King’s Promotions

Venue: 2300 Arena

1st Bell: 6:30 PM (doors 6 PM)

Tickets for this great night of boxing can be purchased at www.2300arena.com for $100, $75 and $50

