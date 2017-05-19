Weights from Philadelphia
Weights for Friday night’s King’s Promotions fight card at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia
Carlos Rosario 130.7 – Joshua Davis 131.5
Antowyan Aikens 172,2 – Amir Shabazz 174.2
Thomas Velasquez 134.4 – Brandon Salvo 142
Tyrone Crawley, Jr. 143.6 – Juan Rodriguez 139.3
Steven Ortiz 143.7 – Hector Rivera 133.8
Tito Gosalves 136.7 – Gerardo Martinez 136.3
Vincent Floyd 146.8 – Rafael Montalvo 148.0
Antonio Allen 141.3 – Demtris Williams 141.9
Promoter: King’s Promotions
Venue: 2300 Arena
1st Bell: 6:30 PM (doors 6 PM)
