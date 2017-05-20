Brant Waiting Eagerly to Face Winner of N’Dam vs. Murata Tomorrow Night

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

No one is watching tomorrow night’s fight for the vacant WBA World middleweight title between Japan’s Ryota Murata #2-rated and France’s #1-rated Hassan N’Dam, at the Ariake Colosseum in Tokyo, Japan, more closely than WBA #3 contender Rob “Bravo” Brant and his promoter, Greg Cohen.

Brant (22-0, 15 KOs), of Saint Paul, Minnesota, is mandated by the WBA to face the winner within 120 days.

The fight, which will be Brant’s first for a world championship, will be the culmination of a fantastic 2016-2017, that saw him win the WBA-NABA Middleweight Championship via spectacular knockout over Decarlo Perez in January of last year and then go on to defend it successfully twice more.

Cohen, whose expert guidance has led Brant to fighting on national television numerous times while gaining a large following of fans, especially in his home state, says he’s probably more excited for Brant than he is.

“Rob is a special fighter and an outstanding person and I’m so happy for him,” said Cohen. “He has worked so hard to get here and after tomorrow night, he’ll know who he’s facing for his first world title. I have always believed in Rob Brant and I know he’ll be victorious when the day comes. He’s a winner. That’s what he does.”

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: hassan n'dam, rob brant, Ryota Murata