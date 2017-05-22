Hot From Crawford vs. Diaz Media Central: Post-Fight Edition

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Undefeated World Junior Welterweight Champion and top pound for pound fighter TERENCE “Bud” CRAWFORD (31-0, 22 KOs), of Omaha, Neb., will made his 2017 debut on Saturday at the Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden. It was also his debut headlining in the big room — a testament both to his talent and his growing popularity. Crawford successfully defended his unified World Boxing Organization (WBO) / World Boxing Council (WBC) / Ring magazine titles with a 10th-round stoppage of former Olympic gold medalist and top-rated contender FÉLIX DÍAZ (19-2, 9 KOs), of Brooklyn by way of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in a marquee all-action fight. It was televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing®.

Top Rank’s new digital series CAMP LIFE also made its debut with the four-episode program CAMP LIFE: TERENCE CRAWFORD. Here is the entire series.

Part I: https://youtu.be/mCNOdMf39Z8. Part II: https://youtu.be/qCOtyg2n_0U. Part III: https://youtu.be/ZJHJiKzhJd0. Part IV: https://youtu.be/X0axwhMDvvw

Kevin Iole, Yahoo! Sports: “Terence Crawford Painted a Masterpiece in Decimating Felix Diaz”

https://sports.yahoo.com/news/terence-crawford-paints-masterpiece-decimates-felix-diaz-043431818.html

George Willis, New York Post: “Terence Crawford and Shakur Stevenson Dominate at The Garden”

http://nypost.com/2017/05/21/terence-crawford-and-shakur-stevenson-dominate-at-msg/

Alex Raskin, Wall Street Journal: “Terence Crawford Wants a Bout with Manny Pacquiao”

https://www.wsj.com/articles/terence-crawford-wants-a-bout-with-manny-pacquiao-1495386156?tesla=y

Tony Boone, Omaha World-Herald: “What’s Next for Crawford? Bud Could Be Due for Unification Bout, Then Superfight.’

http://www.omaha.com/sports/boone-what-s-next-for-crawford-bud-could-be-due/article_88ef4514-376f-5d9b-9036-8218f3d5c918.html

Kieran Mulvaney, HBO Boxing: “Crawford – Diaz Recap”

http://www.hbo.com/boxing/fights/2017/05-20-terence-crawford-vs-felix-dias/article/crawford-vs-diaz-fight-recap.html

Tony Boone, Omaha World-Herald: “Terence Crawford Defends World Title with TKO Victory Over Felix Diaz”

http://www.omaha.com/sports/terence-bud-crawford-defends-world-title-with-tko-victory-over/article_ae31b116-3dd7-11e7-b7e1-efd143ae91d6.html

Greg Logan, Newsday: “Terence Crawford’s Win a Masterpiece of Boxing at The Garden”

http://www.newsday.com/sports/terence-crawford-s-win-a-masterpiece-of-boxing-at-msg-1.13653689

Martin Rogers, USA Today: “Ray Beltran Puts Himself in Position for Green Card with Spectacular KO”

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/boxing/2017/05/21/ray-beltran-knockout-jonathan-maicelo-green-card/101986426/

Brian Mahoney, Associated Press: “Crawford Stays Unbeaten with 10-Route of Diaz”

http://www.nydailynews.com/newswires/sports/crawford-stays-unbeaten-10-round-rout-diaz-article-1.3182608

Greg Logan, Newsday: “Terence Crawford Stops Felix Diaz in Madison Square Garden Bout”

http://www.newsday.com/sports/boxing/terence-crawford-stops-felix-diaz-in-madison-square-garden-bout-1.13652519

Mike Coppinger, The Ring: “Terence Crawford Shows All-Around Game Dominating Felix Diaz”

Steve Politi, Star-Ledger: “Shakur Stevenson Dominates His First Madison Square Garden Fight”

http://www.nj.com/sports/index.ssf/2017/05/shakur_stevenson_madison_square_garden_fight.html

George Wllis, New York Post: “Seeds Planted For Boxing’s Far-Off Showdown”

http://nypost.com/2017/05/20/seeds-planted-for-boxings-far-off-showdown-between-olympians/

Keith Idec, BoxingScene: “Terence Crawford Dominates, Stops Felix Diaz in Ten Rounds”

http://www.boxingscene.com/terence-crawford-dominates-stops-felix-diaz-ten-results–116799

Brian Campbell, CBSSports.com: “Terence Crawford Scores TKO Over Felix Diaz, Calls for Fight with Manny Pacquiao”

http://www.cbssports.com/boxing/news/terence-crawford-scores-tko-over-felix-diaz-calls-for-fight-with-manny-pacquiao/

Rich Mancuso, NYSportsDay.com: “Crawford Retains Titles with Pacquiao on Agenda”

*****************************

The HBO telecast opened with RAY BELTRAN (33-7-1, 21 KOs), of Phoenix, AZ by way of Los Mochis, Mexico, knocking out JONATHAN MAICELO (25-3, 12 KOs), of North Bergen, New Jersey by way of Callao, Peru, in the second round of a high-stakes battle of world-rated lightweight contenders. Sanctioned by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) as a world lightweight title elimination bout, Beltran also lay claim to the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) International while retaining his NABF and NABO lightweight titles. The world championship event also featured the Pride of Newark and 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist SHAKUR STEVENSON (2-0, 1 KO) scoring his first professional KO on the non-televised undercard. All the non-HBO televised undercard bouts were streamed live exclusively via www.toprank.tv.

Promoted by Top Rank®, in association with DiBella Entertainment, Tecate and Madison Square Garden, the official attendance was 8026.

***************************

For fight updates go to www.toprank.com, or www.hbo.com/boxing, on Facebook at facebook.com/trboxing, facebook.com/trboxeo Facebook.com/dibellaentertainment, https://www.facebook.com/felixmanuel.diazguzman, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100014790258442 or facebook.com/hboboxing, and on Twitter at twitter.com/trboxing, twitter.com/trboxeo, www.twitter.com/LouDiBella, www.twitter.com/felixmldiaz or twitter.com/hboboxing. Use the Hashtag #CrawfordDiaz to join the conversation on Twitter.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Felix Diaz, Terence Crawford