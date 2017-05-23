TwitterFacebook

“Brave Warriors In Action” PPV to air Saturday live from Mexico

Four action-packed fights on the “Brave Warriors in Action” card, co-promoted by A & T Events and Promotions and Mundo Boxing, will air live this Saturday night (May 27) on pay per view from Merida Yucatan, Mexico.

“Brave Warriors In Action” is a television presentation of Integrated Sports Media.
Integrated Sports Media will distribute “Brave Warriors In Action” live in the United States, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, on cable, satellite and internet pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, and DISH, in addition to being available in the US, Mexico and worldwide on the FITE app and website (www.FITE.tv), for a suggested retail price of only $24.95.

Hometown favorite Manuel “El Venado” Ceballos (12-1, 8 KOs) battles veteran Argentinean fighter Cesar Hernan Reynoso (14-8-4, 7 KOs) for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Latino super middleweight title in the 10-round main event.

In the 10-round co-feature, undefeated Colombian knockout artist Romar Alexis Angulo (21-0, 18 KOs) will be showcased against another tough Argentinian super middleweight challenger, Rolando Mansilla (13-3-1, 5 KOs). Angulo is world rated by the WBO at No. 12 and No. 13 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

Something must give in the potentially explosive eight-round middleweight match-up between Elias “Latin Kid” Espadas (14-3, 9 KOs), who will be fighting at home, and his fellow Mexican opponent, Michelle “El Bravo” Rosales (34-12, 27 KOs).

In the six-round heavyweight bout opening the PPV broadcast, Tyrone “King of the Ring” Spong (8-0, 8 KOs) puts his perfect pro record on the line against Juan Carlos “Chino” Salas (6-11, 4 KOs). A native of Suriname who fights out of Miami, the 6′ 2″, 230-pound Spong is a former professional kickboxer (74-7-1, 46 KOs).

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

